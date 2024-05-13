TO THE MEMBERS OF ‘VISHAL BEARINGS LIMITED

Report on the Audited Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VISHAL BEARINGS LIMITED (‘the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024; the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements read together with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable; of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024; its Profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), its Cash Flows and the Statement Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on these financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, are of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon.

Based on our audit of Financial Statements of the Company for the period under review, we did not come across any material Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Clause ii(b) of Annexure B to this report on material differences in amounts reported in quarterly statements filed by the company as compared to books of accounts. In the opinion of the management of the company, the said quarterly statements needs to be submitted on respective due dates, pending the finalization of books of accounts.

However, the books of accounts are to be considered as final, hence our opinion is not modified in this regard.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect, to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. The Management and Board of Directors of the company are responsible for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding of assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements by the Management and Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that insufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters, if any identified. We describe these matters, if any in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of aforesaid financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account, as submitted to us;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i). There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Company; except for litigation as referred to Note 28(c) to the financial statements.

ii). The Company has made all material provisions, except as mentioned in the notes to accounts, if any, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, and as required on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii).There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv). a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested funds to any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities (intermediaries), with the understanding that the intermediary shall; directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries), or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Company shall; directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate beneficiaries), or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v). Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the requirement of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi). As stated in Note 46b of the Financial Statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used accounting soft wares for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from 01st May,2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit, we have not come across any instance where the audit trail (edit log) facility has been tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted: Details of Exception: Instances of accounting software(s) for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software The software/application used for maintaining Payroll, Invoice Billing and Inventory Management does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility both at the application level and database level.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Chartered Accountants

FRN:118564W

CA. Sameer S. Chandarana

Partner

M. No. 609340

Date: 13th May 2024

Place: Morbi

UDIN: 24609340BKHION9246

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of VISHAL BEARINGS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VISHAL BEARINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business ,including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, insufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the Members of VISHAL BEARINGS LIMITED of even date)

i.FIXED ASSETS

a) In our opinion, the company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information. (B) Since the company does not have any intangible assets during or as at end of the year, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

b) As explained to us, the Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As further explained to us, pursuant to the said program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the said information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and also based on the examination of the books of accounts of the company, we report that, during the year ended 31stMarch, 2023, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (Incl. Right of Use Assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year ended.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the company, there are not any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii.INVENTORIES

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Further, according to the information and explanation given to us as explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the variations in quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank as compared to books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters are as mentioned below:

Quarter Particulars Amount as per books of Accounts (a) in lacs Amount as per Stock Statement (b) in lacs Differences (c) in lacs I Inventory 3,645.49 3332.07 313.42 Book Debts 2,063.69 2083.48 (19.79) Trade Payable 998.17 609.79 388.38 II Inventory 3118.55 3120.78 (2.23) Book Debts 1844.14 1844.92 (0.78) Trade Payable 1358.99 883.54 475.45 III Inventory 3964.15 4066.25 (102.10) Book Debts 1337.87 1494.56 (156.69) Trade Payable 1607.90 1768.00 (160.10) IV Inventory 4703.55 4629.61 73.94 Book Debts 1019.89 999.65 20.23 Trade Payable 1528.45 1570.71 (42.26)

iii.INVESTMENTS, LOANS, ADVANCES IN THE NATURE OF LOAN, GUARANTEE OR SECURITY

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, during the year under review, the company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Consequently, the provisions of clause (iii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv.LOANS, INVESTMENTS & GUARANTEES

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not granted any loans directly or indirectly to any directors or person or entities in which directors are interested and/or has not given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with loans taken by them.

Further, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 in respect of investments made.

v.DEPOSITS

As explained to us and on the basis of our review, the acceptance of the average loans or deposit during the year under review by the company from the promoters / promoters relatives is covered under the exclusion mentioned under Rule 2(1)(c) of the Companies

(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 and accordingly said acceptance is in compliance with Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits)

Rules 2014. Consequently, the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

vi.COST RECORDS

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii.STATUTORY DUES

a) As per information and explanation available to us, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, applicable to it, though there had been some delays in certain cases. Further according to information explanation given to us, No undisputed statutory dues applicable to the company were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than 6months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation available to us, there are no dues outstanding on account provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues on account of dispute except as mentioned below:

Sr. N o. Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount under dispute Period to which amount relates Forum was dispute is pending Amount Paid under Protest 1 Government of Gujarat, State tax Department Tax + Penalty 6.82 Lacs FY 2021- 22 GST Appellate Authority 6.82 Lacs

viii.UNRECORDED INCOME

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.DUES TO LENDER OF FINANCE

a) Based on our audit procedures and as per information and explanation given to us by the management of the company, we are of the opinion that company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any other lenders during the year under review. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from the Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not been taken funds borrowed from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, as per sub-clause (e) are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not been raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as per sub-clause (f) are not applicable.

x.PUBLIC ISSUE, PREFERENTIAL ALLOMENT/PRIVATE PLACEMENT

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Consequently, the provisions of sub-clause (a) of clause (x) of the order are not applicable to the company.

b) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Consequently, the provisions of sub-clause (b) of clause (x) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xi.FRAUD

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanation given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers / employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii.NIDHI COMPANY

In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, the provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xiii.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanation given by the management, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and have been duly disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.INTERNAL AUDIT

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

xv.NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Consequently, the provisions of clause (xv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvi.REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 45-IA OF RBI ACT, 1934

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have a Core Investment Company (CIC). Consequently, the provisions of sub-clause (d) of clause (xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii.CASH LOSSES

Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that the company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year under review and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.RESIGNATION BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Consequently, the provisions of clause (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xix.MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY OF MEETING LIABILITIES FALLING DUE IN ONE YEAR

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.TRANSFER OF UNSPENT AMOUNT TO SPECIFIED FUND

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi.QUALIFICATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS IN AUDIT REPORTS OF COMPANIES INCLUDED IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Since the consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company, reporting requirements clause (xxi) is not applicable.

