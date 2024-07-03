SectorBearings
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹128.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.78
Day's High₹126
Day's Low₹120.1
52 Week's High₹200
52 Week's Low₹96.2
Book Value₹33.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.65
22.56
14.68
7.99
Net Worth
35.44
33.35
25.47
18.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
57.71
51.98
80.53
55.44
yoy growth (%)
11.02
-35.45
45.26
67.69
Raw materials
-35.46
-31.86
-48.09
-34.14
As % of sales
61.45
61.3
59.71
61.58
Employee costs
-7.76
-7.84
-8.64
-6.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.62
-0.03
8.93
4.5
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.64
-3.21
-2.77
Tax paid
-0.22
0.04
-2.53
-1.08
Working capital
-6.61
4.08
13.43
1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.02
-35.45
45.26
67.69
Op profit growth
9.09
-60.83
71.67
77.51
EBIT growth
5.72
-76.07
74.61
137.84
Net profit growth
3,697
-99.83
86.84
321.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465.2
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,003.7
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,518.45
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,067
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Hiralal Gordhandas Changela
Whole-time Director
VRAJLAL GORDHANDAS CHANGELA
Managing Director
Dilipkumar Gordhandas Changela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ketankumar Savaliya
Independent Director
Amee Ketankumar Dadhania
Independent Director
Kishan Rajeshbhai Sureja
Independent Director
Amit Pravinbhai Nindroda
Additional Whole time Director
DIVYESH HIRALAL CHANGELA
Reports by Vishal Bearings Ltd
Summary
Vishal Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 July, 1991. Vishal is an authority on tapered roller bearings and leverages its position by applying engineering know-how and technology across its entire bearing portfolio, which includes tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. The Company ventured into wind mill by installing wind turbine generator and commissioned 0.250MW capacity in year 2011. The Company came up with an IPO of 12,96,000 Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in September, 2015. The products are used by reputed bearing manufacturers and OEMs and then it is used by endusers in diverse industries such as rail, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks and auto-aftermarket, industries classified as automobile industries and heavy industries, industrial processes, gear drives, energy and industrial distribution, as segments within the process industries. The key players operating in the global roller bearings industry are NTN Corp., SKF AB, Brammer, NBI Bearings, RCB Bearing, Timken, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., C&U Group, and JTEKT Corporation.Apart from these, the key suppliers are ASCOINDUSTRIESSAS France, Dongbu Special Steel Co. Limited and Overseas Alloy Steel etc. The major customers serving the organisation include NRB Bearings Limited, SKF India Limited, Turbo Beari
The Vishal Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd is ₹129.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Bearings Ltd is 0 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Bearings Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹200 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishal Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.04%, 3 Years at 39.52%, 1 Year at -33.72%, 6 Month at -3.09%, 3 Month at 6.42% and 1 Month at 22.68%.
