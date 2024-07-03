iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Bearings Ltd Share Price

120.2
(-6.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 126
  Day's High 126
  52 Wk High 200
  Prev. Close 128.45
  Day's Low 120.1
  52 Wk Low 96.2
  Turnover (lac) 6.78
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 33.15
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 129.71
  Div. Yield 0
Vishal Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

126

Prev. Close

128.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6.78

Day's High

126

Day's Low

120.1

52 Week's High

200

52 Week's Low

96.2

Book Value

33.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vishal Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Vishal Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vishal Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.79%

Non-Promoter- 29.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishal Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.79

10.79

10.79

10.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.65

22.56

14.68

7.99

Net Worth

35.44

33.35

25.47

18.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

57.71

51.98

80.53

55.44

yoy growth (%)

11.02

-35.45

45.26

67.69

Raw materials

-35.46

-31.86

-48.09

-34.14

As % of sales

61.45

61.3

59.71

61.58

Employee costs

-7.76

-7.84

-8.64

-6.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.62

-0.03

8.93

4.5

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.64

-3.21

-2.77

Tax paid

-0.22

0.04

-2.53

-1.08

Working capital

-6.61

4.08

13.43

1.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.02

-35.45

45.26

67.69

Op profit growth

9.09

-60.83

71.67

77.51

EBIT growth

5.72

-76.07

74.61

137.84

Net profit growth

3,697

-99.83

86.84

321.71

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Vishal Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465.2

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,003.7

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,518.45

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,067

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishal Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Hiralal Gordhandas Changela

Whole-time Director

VRAJLAL GORDHANDAS CHANGELA

Managing Director

Dilipkumar Gordhandas Changela

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ketankumar Savaliya

Independent Director

Amee Ketankumar Dadhania

Independent Director

Kishan Rajeshbhai Sureja

Independent Director

Amit Pravinbhai Nindroda

Additional Whole time Director

DIVYESH HIRALAL CHANGELA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishal Bearings Ltd

Summary

Vishal Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 July, 1991. Vishal is an authority on tapered roller bearings and leverages its position by applying engineering know-how and technology across its entire bearing portfolio, which includes tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. The Company ventured into wind mill by installing wind turbine generator and commissioned 0.250MW capacity in year 2011. The Company came up with an IPO of 12,96,000 Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in September, 2015. The products are used by reputed bearing manufacturers and OEMs and then it is used by endusers in diverse industries such as rail, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks and auto-aftermarket, industries classified as automobile industries and heavy industries, industrial processes, gear drives, energy and industrial distribution, as segments within the process industries. The key players operating in the global roller bearings industry are NTN Corp., SKF AB, Brammer, NBI Bearings, RCB Bearing, Timken, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., C&U Group, and JTEKT Corporation.Apart from these, the key suppliers are ASCOINDUSTRIESSAS France, Dongbu Special Steel Co. Limited and Overseas Alloy Steel etc. The major customers serving the organisation include NRB Bearings Limited, SKF India Limited, Turbo Beari
Company FAQs

What is the Vishal Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Vishal Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Bearings Ltd is ₹129.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishal Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Bearings Ltd is 0 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishal Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Bearings Ltd is ₹96.2 and ₹200 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishal Bearings Ltd?

Vishal Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.04%, 3 Years at 39.52%, 1 Year at -33.72%, 6 Month at -3.09%, 3 Month at 6.42% and 1 Month at 22.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishal Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishal Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.21 %

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

