Vishal Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

125.95
(3.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

57.71

51.98

80.53

55.44

yoy growth (%)

11.02

-35.45

45.26

67.69

Raw materials

-35.46

-31.86

-48.09

-34.14

As % of sales

61.45

61.3

59.71

61.58

Employee costs

-7.76

-7.84

-8.64

-6.23

As % of sales

13.45

15.09

10.74

11.25

Other costs

-8.05

-6.38

-8.76

-6.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.96

12.27

10.87

11.37

Operating profit

6.42

5.88

15.03

8.75

OPM

11.13

11.32

18.66

15.79

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.64

-3.21

-2.77

Interest expense

-2.48

-2.97

-3.36

-2.53

Other income

0.34

0.7

0.48

1.05

Profit before tax

0.62

-0.03

8.93

4.5

Taxes

-0.22

0.04

-2.53

-1.08

Tax rate

-36.22

-129.37

-28.36

-24.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.01

6.39

3.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.01

6.39

3.42

yoy growth (%)

3,697

-99.83

86.84

321.71

NPM

0.69

0.02

7.94

6.17

