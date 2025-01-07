Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
57.71
51.98
80.53
55.44
yoy growth (%)
11.02
-35.45
45.26
67.69
Raw materials
-35.46
-31.86
-48.09
-34.14
As % of sales
61.45
61.3
59.71
61.58
Employee costs
-7.76
-7.84
-8.64
-6.23
As % of sales
13.45
15.09
10.74
11.25
Other costs
-8.05
-6.38
-8.76
-6.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.96
12.27
10.87
11.37
Operating profit
6.42
5.88
15.03
8.75
OPM
11.13
11.32
18.66
15.79
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.64
-3.21
-2.77
Interest expense
-2.48
-2.97
-3.36
-2.53
Other income
0.34
0.7
0.48
1.05
Profit before tax
0.62
-0.03
8.93
4.5
Taxes
-0.22
0.04
-2.53
-1.08
Tax rate
-36.22
-129.37
-28.36
-24.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.01
6.39
3.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.01
6.39
3.42
yoy growth (%)
3,697
-99.83
86.84
321.71
NPM
0.69
0.02
7.94
6.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.