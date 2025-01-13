Vishal Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.65
22.56
14.68
7.99
Net Worth
35.44
33.35
25.47
18.78
Minority Interest
Debt
49.33
44.64
44.04
31.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.27
0.59
0.64
Total Liabilities
84.97
78.26
70.1
50.78
Fixed Assets
32.46
28.23
21.47
20.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.7
2.31
3.82
2.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
48.15
47.32
44.46
25.79
Inventories
47.04
43.16
38.11
19.01
Inventory Days
120.22
Sundry Debtors
10.2
14.66
21.05
12.68
Debtor Days
80.19
Other Current Assets
10.66
4.48
8.37
3
Sundry Creditors
-15.28
-8.19
-19.36
-7.52
Creditor Days
47.55
Other Current Liabilities
-4.47
-6.79
-3.71
-1.38
Cash
0.67
0.42
0.36
1.91
Total Assets
84.98
78.28
70.11
50.78
