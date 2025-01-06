iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

120.1
(-6.50%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vishal Bearings Ltd

Vishal Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.62

-0.03

8.93

4.5

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.64

-3.21

-2.77

Tax paid

-0.22

0.04

-2.53

-1.08

Working capital

-6.61

4.08

13.43

1.4

Other operating items

Operating

-9.86

0.44

16.6

2.05

Capital expenditure

3.5

6.88

4.07

4.19

Free cash flow

-6.36

7.32

20.67

6.24

Equity raised

14.85

14.49

11.95

5.82

Investing

1.46

0.28

0.13

-0.66

Financing

39.9

45.75

45.69

34.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0.3

0.29

Net in cash

49.84

67.85

78.75

46.55

