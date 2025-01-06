Vishal Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.62
-0.03
8.93
4.5
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.64
-3.21
-2.77
Tax paid
-0.22
0.04
-2.53
-1.08
Working capital
-6.61
4.08
13.43
1.4
Other operating items
Operating
-9.86
0.44
16.6
2.05
Capital expenditure
3.5
6.88
4.07
4.19
Free cash flow
-6.36
7.32
20.67
6.24
Equity raised
14.85
14.49
11.95
5.82
Investing
1.46
0.28
0.13
-0.66
Financing
39.9
45.75
45.69
34.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0.3
0.29
Net in cash
49.84
67.85
78.75
46.55
