Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30 2024 we would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. November 12, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company and the Board of Directors has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the Following: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith and have been duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Unaudited Financial Result will be published in the newspaper in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in due course. The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to transact any other business with the permission of the Board. Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 01st August, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on 30th June, 2024, (Unaudited Financial Results), we hereby inform you that the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed and re-scheduled to Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Further, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading as amended, the Trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons. You are requested to take the above on record and disseminate to all concerned (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company and board of directors has approved standalone Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the Following: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith and have been duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Unaudited Financial Result will be published in the newspaper in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in due course. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:30 A.M. We request you to kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 including Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss alongwith Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the Accounts for the year ended on that date together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. 2) Fixing of the date time and place for holding the Annual General Meeting. 3) approve the draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 4) transact any other business with the permission of the Board. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Noting of Resignation of M/s. SVK & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.118564W) statutory auditors of the company vide letter dated 14th May 2024 be and is hereby accepted and taken on record with effect from 14th May 2024. 2. Noting of Appointment M/s. Anil Parekh & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.128503W) statutory auditor of the company with effect from 14th May 2024 3. Appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 5. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 6. To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. Kindly acknowledge and take same on your records. Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Vishal Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and to To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. May 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company and board of directors has approved standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the Following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report are enclosed herewith and have been duly approved by the Board of Directors. 2. Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified opinion. The Standalone Audited Financial Result will be published in the newspaper in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

