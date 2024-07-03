Vishal Bearings Ltd Summary

Vishal Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 July, 1991. Vishal is an authority on tapered roller bearings and leverages its position by applying engineering know-how and technology across its entire bearing portfolio, which includes tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. The Company ventured into wind mill by installing wind turbine generator and commissioned 0.250MW capacity in year 2011. The Company came up with an IPO of 12,96,000 Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in September, 2015. The products are used by reputed bearing manufacturers and OEMs and then it is used by endusers in diverse industries such as rail, light vehicles, off-highway, heavy trucks and auto-aftermarket, industries classified as automobile industries and heavy industries, industrial processes, gear drives, energy and industrial distribution, as segments within the process industries. The key players operating in the global roller bearings industry are NTN Corp., SKF AB, Brammer, NBI Bearings, RCB Bearing, Timken, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., C&U Group, and JTEKT Corporation.Apart from these, the key suppliers are ASCOINDUSTRIESSAS France, Dongbu Special Steel Co. Limited and Overseas Alloy Steel etc. The major customers serving the organisation include NRB Bearings Limited, SKF India Limited, Turbo Bearings Private Limited, Texspin Bearings Limited, NRB Industrial Bearing Limited, Timken, National Engineering Industries Limited, Turbo Industries, Inapex Pvt Ltd., etc. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at Shapar, in Gujarat and is presently engaged in manufacturing bearing rollers for industrial applications. Bearings reduce friction by providing smooth metal rollers, and a smooth inner and outer metal surface for the balls to roll against. These rollers which is known as a heart of bearings bear the load, allowing the device to spin smoothly. Taper roller bearings help in absorption of both radial and axial load combinations. For this reason, taper roller bearings are preferred solutions for reducing friction in applications such as wheels, gear boxes and power transmitting shafts.