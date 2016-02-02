iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

21.45
(-4.88%)
Feb 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.97

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.51

-1.55

-1.55

-1.58

Net Worth

5.45

5.41

5.42

5.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

2.73

2.96

3.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.58

8.14

8.38

8.45

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.06

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.5

5.89

5.89

5.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.02

2.24

2.41

2.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.19

0.19

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.04

2.24

2.23

2.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

0

0

0

Cash

0.06

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

5.58

8.15

8.38

8.45

