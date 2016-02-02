Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.51
-1.55
-1.55
-1.58
Net Worth
5.45
5.41
5.42
5.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
2.73
2.96
3.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.58
8.14
8.38
8.45
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.5
5.89
5.89
5.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.02
2.24
2.41
2.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.19
0.19
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.04
2.24
2.23
2.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
0
0
0
Cash
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
5.58
8.15
8.38
8.45
