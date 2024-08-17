iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Share Price

21.45
(-4.88%)
Feb 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

21.45

Prev. Close

22.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

21.45

Day's Low

21.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.46%

Non-Promoter- 29.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.97

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.51

-1.55

-1.55

-1.58

Net Worth

5.45

5.41

5.42

5.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar Chand

Director

Nand Kumar Singh

Director

Hari Govind Singh

Director

Bandana Chand

Director

Manish Kumar Chand

Additional Director.

Anindya Kishore Sahay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 6 Nov.85, Blue Blends Finance was promoted by Blue Blends, the flagship of the Arya group.The company has been active in the placement of inter-corporate deposits and also direct lending. It diversified into other financial services like lease and hire purchase for corporate clients, bill discounting, issue management and other merchant banking activities.In 1995-96 the Merchant Banking Department of the Company Lead Managed 7 issues (including 2 Rights Issues), Co Managed 1 Issue and extended underwriting assistance to the tune of Rs. 2.25 Crores with no devolvement. During the same year the Company also started Portfolio Management and Sub Broking activities.The company is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker & is also continuing its sub-broking activities in shares and stock. The company has decided not to renew/seek its Merchant Banking registeration with SEBI till there is a turnaround in the prospects of Primary Market.
