SectorFinance
Open₹21.45
Prev. Close₹22.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹21.45
Day's Low₹21.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.51
-1.55
-1.55
-1.58
Net Worth
5.45
5.41
5.42
5.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar Chand
Director
Nand Kumar Singh
Director
Hari Govind Singh
Director
Bandana Chand
Director
Manish Kumar Chand
Additional Director.
Anindya Kishore Sahay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 6 Nov.85, Blue Blends Finance was promoted by Blue Blends, the flagship of the Arya group.The company has been active in the placement of inter-corporate deposits and also direct lending. It diversified into other financial services like lease and hire purchase for corporate clients, bill discounting, issue management and other merchant banking activities.In 1995-96 the Merchant Banking Department of the Company Lead Managed 7 issues (including 2 Rights Issues), Co Managed 1 Issue and extended underwriting assistance to the tune of Rs. 2.25 Crores with no devolvement. During the same year the Company also started Portfolio Management and Sub Broking activities.The company is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker & is also continuing its sub-broking activities in shares and stock. The company has decided not to renew/seek its Merchant Banking registeration with SEBI till there is a turnaround in the prospects of Primary Market.
Read More
