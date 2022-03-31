To the Members of M/s VISION CINEMAS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. VISION CINEMAS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement, and a Summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in lndia, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of lndia (lCAl) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the lCAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except the matter given in the "Emphasis of Matter" section, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit/loss, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

• The balances reported as Trade Payable are subject to confirmation of balances from the Vendors.

• The aggregate of advance to subsidiary as on 31st March, 2022 was Rs. 668.90 Lakhs which has increased to Rs. 672.94 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2023. However, in the opinion of the management, these are good and recoverability are not doubtful. We obtained explanation from the Management regarding their judgement on the recoverability of these funds and found these judgment to be appropriate.

• Of Rs.977.96 lakhs of aggregate Trade Receivable as on 31st March, 2023, Rs. 938.03 Lakhs receivable from M/s. SI Media LLP, which accumulated during earlier periods. However, the net receivable from SI Media has reduced from Rs. 953.04 Lakhs on 31.03.2022 to Rs. 938.03 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2023. Also, the management is confident of its recoverability and we find the explanation provided by the management on the same appropriate.

Auditors opinion is not modified in respect of the matter emphasized.

Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) ln our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) ln our opinion, the financial statements does not comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch,2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that no remuneration was paid to any of the Directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has below pending litigations which may have impact on its standalone financial statements:

• A matter has been filed by SEBI against promoters of the company for preferential allotment of shares in their name. The Hon. Mumbai High Court has passed a Stay order favouring the promoters against SEBI regarding this matter.

• Penalties imposed by the Bombay Stock Exchange on the Company on various grounds. The Company has made a representation contesting the grounds for imposition of these penalties and the relevant documentation/ supporting are presented and are under consideration of the Stock Exchange for waiver of the same.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Pradeep Kumar Devaraj & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:023317S Membership No. 242223 UDIN : 2324222BGYIQX8587 Place: Bangalore Date: 27thMay, 2023

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Refer to para 1(f) under the ‘Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements of our report on even date)

Report on Internal Financial Controls under claue(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vision Cinemas Limited ("the Company") as of March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company on the even date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of the internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguard of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on the Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Pradeep Kumar Devaraj & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:023317S Sd/- Pradeep Kumar Devaraj Proprietor Membership No. 242223 UDIN: 2324222BGYIQX8587 Place: Bangalore Date: 27th May, 2023

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and location of property, plant and equipment.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, all the property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year. No major discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) We are unable to form an opinion on whether the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of company since the management has not provided necessary documentary evidences, in order to certify whether, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and tangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service company. The Company earns its revenue from production of advertisement films. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventory. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans, during the year as under: Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Rs. 4.04 Lakhs

Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet Date in respect of above cases - Rs.672.94 Lakhs.

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, guarantee and security to any other entity during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investments is made in subsidiary company for which no terms and conditions for granting of loans are specified. However, as per information and explanation given by the company, the loan granted are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the loan is solely granted to its subsidiary company which is interest free loan, so schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated.In absence of repayment schedule, we could not comment whether the loan is overdue or not.Also, we cannot comment as to whether the loan granted by the company has been renewed or extended or fresh loans has been granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(iv) The In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73,74,75 and76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory due:

(a) The company has not been regularly depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income-tax and Service Tax Statutory Dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Details of Dues are as under

Nature of Dues Amount unpaid as on 31/03/2023 (in Rs.) Period of default Tax deducted at source 8,06,220 Various Dates Service Tax 3,12,304 Various Dates

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears except, Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount unpaid as on 30/03/2023 (in Rs.) Service Tax 3,12,304 Various Dates

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally)and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in

Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year bythe Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable tothe Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The Company has not appointed internal auditor as per Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. Hence, internal audit reports are not available for verification.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 arenot applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of theReserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (asdefined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company made a profit during the financial year covered by our audit while has incurred cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year. The details are as follows:

Particulars 2022-23 (Rs. In Lakhs) 2021-22 (Rs. In Lakhs) Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 9.73 (14.21) Adustments for Non - Cash items 3.65 3.65 Add : Depreciation Cash loss incurred during the year 13.38 (10.56)

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company hence clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.