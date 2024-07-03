SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.32
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.67
Day's High₹1.38
Day's Low₹1.32
52 Week's High₹2.55
52 Week's Low₹0.9
Book Value₹2.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.89
7.89
7.89
7.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.45
7.43
7.26
7.39
Net Worth
15.34
15.32
15.15
15.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.75
0.16
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-100
370.3
29.46
41.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0.03
0
Working capital
-7.43
7
-1.77
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
370.3
29.46
41.17
Op profit growth
-291.42
-701.95
99.01
-95.78
EBIT growth
-942.69
-162.71
26.87
-114.59
Net profit growth
-1,586.41
-10.16
-146.51
-117.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.58
0.4
0
0
0.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.58
0.4
0
0
0.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.24
0
0
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rangavasanth B
Executive Director & CFO
Anita Vasanth
Independent Director
MUTHUSWAMY HARIHARAN
Independent Director
Kunal Ashok
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanti Gajanana Hegde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vision Cinemas Ltd
Summary
Vision Cinemas Limited (Formerly known Vision Technology India Limited), was incorporated in 1992. Company is one of the Oldest Exhibition and Movie Processing Laboratory Companies in southern India having a group presence (through other entities) of approximately 50 years. The Promoters have restructured the Board for two major reasons; to meet regulatory requirements and to mitigate the risk with respect to Business Management, Management Upgradation and to receive expert backing from veteran professionals in the Industry. The Company has also started identifying areas where it can set up multiplexes and F&B store.Presently, the Company engages into the film processing business in India. It has involved into the lab activities, as well as audio rights acquisition, recording, and sales activities. Then, it engaged into the advertisement, screening, and mobile publicity activities. The Company commenced there operations at Bangalore facility in 2013. But in 2016-17, the operations of the Company have been impacted due to the termination of its leasehold premises. It is now relocating operations to a new location in Mysore and have set up a four screen multiplex in Mysore in 2022, which have started there operations.The Company currently have planned to expand its operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Certain parts of Southern India. For precise location identification, it has hired one of the Leading Management Consultancy firms, who shall conduct spot verification and thoro
Read More
The Vision Cinemas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd is ₹9.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vision Cinemas Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Cinemas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Cinemas Ltd is ₹0.9 and ₹2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vision Cinemas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.71%, 3 Years at -13.79%, 1 Year at 0.76%, 6 Month at -11.41%, 3 Month at 16.81% and 1 Month at -12.58%.
