1.38
(4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.32
  • Day's High1.38
  • 52 Wk High2.55
  • Prev. Close1.32
  • Day's Low1.32
  • 52 Wk Low 0.9
  • Turnover (lac)4.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vision Cinemas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1.32

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

4.67

Day's High

1.38

Day's Low

1.32

52 Week's High

2.55

52 Week's Low

0.9

Book Value

2.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vision Cinemas Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vision Cinemas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vision Cinemas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 61.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vision Cinemas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.89

7.89

7.89

7.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.45

7.43

7.26

7.39

Net Worth

15.34

15.32

15.15

15.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.75

0.16

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-100

370.3

29.46

41.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0.03

0

Working capital

-7.43

7

-1.77

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

370.3

29.46

41.17

Op profit growth

-291.42

-701.95

99.01

-95.78

EBIT growth

-942.69

-162.71

26.87

-114.59

Net profit growth

-1,586.41

-10.16

-146.51

-117.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.58

0.4

0

0

0.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.58

0.4

0

0

0.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.24

0

0

0.19

View Annually Results

Vision Cinemas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vision Cinemas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rangavasanth B

Executive Director & CFO

Anita Vasanth

Independent Director

MUTHUSWAMY HARIHARAN

Independent Director

Kunal Ashok

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanti Gajanana Hegde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vision Cinemas Ltd

Summary

Vision Cinemas Limited (Formerly known Vision Technology India Limited), was incorporated in 1992. Company is one of the Oldest Exhibition and Movie Processing Laboratory Companies in southern India having a group presence (through other entities) of approximately 50 years. The Promoters have restructured the Board for two major reasons; to meet regulatory requirements and to mitigate the risk with respect to Business Management, Management Upgradation and to receive expert backing from veteran professionals in the Industry. The Company has also started identifying areas where it can set up multiplexes and F&B store.Presently, the Company engages into the film processing business in India. It has involved into the lab activities, as well as audio rights acquisition, recording, and sales activities. Then, it engaged into the advertisement, screening, and mobile publicity activities. The Company commenced there operations at Bangalore facility in 2013. But in 2016-17, the operations of the Company have been impacted due to the termination of its leasehold premises. It is now relocating operations to a new location in Mysore and have set up a four screen multiplex in Mysore in 2022, which have started there operations.The Company currently have planned to expand its operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Certain parts of Southern India. For precise location identification, it has hired one of the Leading Management Consultancy firms, who shall conduct spot verification and thoro
Company FAQs

What is the Vision Cinemas Ltd share price today?

The Vision Cinemas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Cinemas Ltd is ₹9.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vision Cinemas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vision Cinemas Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vision Cinemas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Cinemas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Cinemas Ltd is ₹0.9 and ₹2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vision Cinemas Ltd?

Vision Cinemas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.71%, 3 Years at -13.79%, 1 Year at 0.76%, 6 Month at -11.41%, 3 Month at 16.81% and 1 Month at -12.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vision Cinemas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vision Cinemas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.82 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 61.16 %

