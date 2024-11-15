Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30-September-2024. Kindly take same on your record. VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, Board Meeting scheduled on 14th of November 2024 for un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and matters mentioned in the notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024, approved in the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024. Kindly take same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Re-appointment of Managing Director and Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 and other matters mentioned in the Notice. PFA outcome of the meeting held today. Revised as required (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditor- casual Vacancy (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 and items mentioned in the notice. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024