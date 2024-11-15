iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Cinemas Ltd Board Meeting

1.32
(0.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Vision Cinemas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30-September-2024. Kindly take same on your record. VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, Board Meeting scheduled on 14th of November 2024 for un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and matters mentioned in the notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024, approved in the Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024. Kindly take same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Re-appointment of Managing Director and Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders
Board Meeting3 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 and other matters mentioned in the Notice. PFA outcome of the meeting held today. Revised as required (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditor- casual Vacancy (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
VISION CINEMAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 and items mentioned in the notice. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023. This is to inform you that MS . Ekta Khandelwal, Company Secretary and Compliance officer has submitted her resignation from the Services of the Company. Kindly consider this information as disclosure under regulation 30 of LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Hereby attached Revised Financial Results as intimated by Exchange for the nine month ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

