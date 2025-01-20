iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Cinemas Ltd Key Ratios

1.42
(4.41%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

370.3

-88.18

-50.88

Op profit growth

-741.54

-118.03

-161.2

-77.84

EBIT growth

356.63

-87.77

61.06

-198.73

Net profit growth

275.29

-84.96

-89.59

-4,563.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

2.24

-58.51

11.29

EBIT margin

0

-10.3

-396.46

-29.08

Net profit margin

0

-12.97

-405.97

-461.03

RoCE

-3.96

-0.77

-5.66

-2.65

RoNW

-1.05

-0.25

-1.54

-11.33

RoA

-1.02

-0.24

-1.44

-10.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.07

-0.04

-0.19

-1.09

Book value per share

1.07

1.12

1.62

1.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.4

-78

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.34

-15.61

-6.56

-1.54

P/B

0.52

0.69

0.76

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

-37.11

27.07

-95.83

44.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.37

19.3

-10.67

-147.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

4,552.3

20,405.78

2,441.8

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-4,212.51

-563.18

-1,734.21

-358.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

18.73

25.85

14.69

Net debt / equity

0

0.04

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.18

24.28

-0.53

0.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-4.83

Other costs

0

-97.75

-158.51

-83.87

