|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
370.3
-88.18
-50.88
Op profit growth
-741.54
-118.03
-161.2
-77.84
EBIT growth
356.63
-87.77
61.06
-198.73
Net profit growth
275.29
-84.96
-89.59
-4,563.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
2.24
-58.51
11.29
EBIT margin
0
-10.3
-396.46
-29.08
Net profit margin
0
-12.97
-405.97
-461.03
RoCE
-3.96
-0.77
-5.66
-2.65
RoNW
-1.05
-0.25
-1.54
-11.33
RoA
-1.02
-0.24
-1.44
-10.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.07
-0.04
-0.19
-1.09
Book value per share
1.07
1.12
1.62
1.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.4
-78
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.34
-15.61
-6.56
-1.54
P/B
0.52
0.69
0.76
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
-37.11
27.07
-95.83
44.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.37
19.3
-10.67
-147.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
4,552.3
20,405.78
2,441.8
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-4,212.51
-563.18
-1,734.21
-358.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
18.73
25.85
14.69
Net debt / equity
0
0.04
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.18
24.28
-0.53
0.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-4.83
Other costs
0
-97.75
-158.51
-83.87
