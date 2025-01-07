iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Cinemas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.37
(-0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.75

0.16

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-100

370.3

29.46

41.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.1

-0.69

-0.16

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

92.97

105.48

103.57

Operating profit

-0.1

0.05

0

0

OPM

0

7.02

-5.48

-3.57

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

-4.1

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Taxes

0

0

0.03

0

Tax rate

-0.46

-33.1

-139.39

7.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

0

0.01

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

0

0.01

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1,586.41

-10.16

-146.51

-117.31

NPM

0

1.22

6.41

-17.85

