iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vision Cinemas Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.31
(-4.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.01

0

0

0

1.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.01

0

0

0

1.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.01

0

0

0

1.11

Total Expenditure

1

0.11

0.08

0.03

0.45

PBIDT

0.01

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

0.65

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.01

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

0.65

Depreciation

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.18

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

-0.02

0.16

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.16

-0.27

-0.23

-0.2

0.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.16

-0.27

-0.23

-0.2

0.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.16

-0.27

-0.23

-0.2

0.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.23

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.08

7.08

7.08

6.26

6.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.99

0

0

0

58.55

PBDTM(%)

0.99

0

0

0

58.55

PATM(%)

-15.84

0

0

0

41.44

Vision Cinemas: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vision Cinemas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.