Vision Cinemas Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.62
0.11
0.57
0
0.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.62
0.11
0.57
0
0.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.81
0
0
Total Income
1.62
0.11
1.38
0
0.68
Total Expenditure
1.46
0.32
1.33
0.34
0.62
PBIDT
0.16
-0.21
0.05
-0.34
0.06
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.16
-0.21
0.05
-0.34
0.06
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
-0.26
0.04
-0.41
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.11
-0.26
0.04
-0.41
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.11
-0.26
0.04
-0.41
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.03
0
-0.58
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.08
7.89
7.89
7.08
7.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.87
-190.9
8.77
0
8.82
PBDTM(%)
9.87
-190.9
8.77
0
8.82
PATM(%)
6.79
-236.36
7.01
0
1.47
