To

The Members,

Vision Cinemas Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30th Annual Report on the business and operations together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2023. The performance of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year are as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2023 Year ended March 31, 2022 Revenue 64.05 0.05 Expenses 50.55 31.47 Net Profit / (Loss) from Operation before Tax 13.50 (31.42) Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 Net Profit / (Loss) from Operation before Tax 13.50 (31.42) Tax expenses Current & (Deferred) (31.13) 0.61 Net Profit / (Loss) after tax 44.63 (32.03) Earnings Per Share 0.063 (0.05)

During the Current Financial year there were revenue of 64.05 Lakhs resulted into Net Profit of Rs. 44.63 Lakhs during the year as compared previous year Net (loss) of Rs. (32.03) Lakhs.

DIVIDEND

The Company sees favorable market conditions and growth prospects in years to come. Looking at the current Financial Position of the Company, the Board has recommended not to declare any Dividend for the current year and primarily create sufficient buffer to tackle any future situation.

AMOUNTS TO BE CARRIED TO ANY RESERVES:

There is no amount proposed to be transferred to the Reserves.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no other material changes and commitments that have occurred between the end of financial year of the company and the date of this report affecting the financial position of the company as on 31stMarch, 2023.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2023, the Company had One (1) subsidiary company. There has been no material change in the nature of business of the subsidiary. The Company did not have any Associate Companies or Joint Ventures at the end of this Financial Year. A statement in Form AOC-1 pursuant to the first proviso to Section 129 of the Act read with rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/ joint ventures forms part of this Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company neither accepted nor invited deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31,2023 was Rs.7,89,20,955/- (As per Records in Ministry of Corporate Records) During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock option nor sweat equity nor issued any convertible instrument.

Further, the Company have already submitted relevant return of allotments to update records of MCA and display above capital, but due to certain technical glitches in website of MCA, the same displays only the erstwhile paid up capital of the Company. The Company is constantly making required efforts to update the same.

Also Further, Management of the Company has also, in their board meeting, resolved to make necessary changes to update the capital in the books of Account and also provide required explanation and reconciliation to the Auditors for reporting accordingly to match the same with records furnished by Depositories, which actually stands correct and is presented correctly.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as "Annexure - I".

AUDITORS

• Statutory Auditors

The Statutory Auditors of the Company, Pradeep Kumar Devaraj & Associates, Chartered Accountants (MN 242223, Firm Registration No. 023317S) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 29thAGM held on 24/09/2022 to hold the office from conclusion of 29thAGM to until the conclusion of the 34th AGM of the Company, at a remuneration approved by Board of Directors of Company, plus out of pocket expenses and taxes at the applicable rates.

• Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had proposed & appointed M/s. BRG and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Bangalore to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as "Annexure - II".

The comment to the qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company is same as mentioned in the Secretarial Audit Report annexed below as "Annexure - II"

AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report on the accounts of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2023 contains no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks and further auditors report emphasis on the following matters.

• Statutory Auditors Report -No qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks in auditors report.

• Secretarial Auditors Report

Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 contains following remarks.

1. As per requirements of Section 138, of the Companies Act, 2013, the company is required to appoint Internal Auditor, the office of which remains vacant during the Financial Year under review.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of finalizing appointment of Internal Auditor as on date of this report. Invited vender due to ongoing difficult period we could not able to appoint Internal Auditors.

2. Disclaimer of opinion: As per the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) fifth Amendment Rules, 2019, Every Independent director whose name is Included in the databank shall pass an online proficiency self- assessment test conducted by the Indian Institute of Corporate affairs (IICA) within a period of one year from the date of inclusion of his name in the databank. It was observed that none of the Directors hold a valid registration with data bank as on the date of this report, and thus we are unable to report their eligibility as Independent Directors.

Reply by Board of Directors: Independent Directors yet pass the online proficiency self- assessment test conducted by the Indian Institute of Corporate affairs (IICA).

3. The Company has not given News paper advertisement for Board meeting Notice, AGM Notice and for financial Results.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees in place for giving News paper advertisement due to ongoing difficult period we could not able to make News paper advertisement.

A. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-

• Regulation 33: Financial Results to be filed within 45 days from quarter end. And in case of Annual Financial Result, within 60 days from end of Financial Year. - The Company has failed to file the results within prescribed timelines certain occasion.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees, so that filing will be made within timelines.

• Regulation 29(2)/29(3): Delay in furnishing prior intimation about the meeting of the board of directors. - The Company has failed to file intimation within time limits For the Month of August 2022.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees, so that filing will be made within timelines.

• Regulation 46: Website of the Company though being functional does not have certain contents and disclosures as required under Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 and also not fully updated as on date of this report.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees, so that filing will be made within timelines.

• BSE Fines payable for various non compliances from FY 2012-13 to 2022-23. - The same remains unpaid and some case paid by Company, but unadjusted by BSE.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees, so that filing will be made within timelines.

• There is Physical Shares Held by Promoters in the Company; Compulsory conversion to Demat is not done yet by Promoters.

Reply by Board of Directors: Promoters is in process of conversion to Demat of Shares.

B. SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2018

The Company has complied with The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2018, except following;

1. Closure of Trading Window from dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons or their Immediate Relatives: As represented and confirmed, Trading Window closure intimation not given to Stock Exchange for certain quarters of FY 22-23.

Reply by Board of Directors: Company is in process of setting system /Employees, so that filing will be made within timelines.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors as prescribed under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, including rules made thereunder.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is available on the Companys website on https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations.

DIRECTORS

During the year under review, there was no change in the Directors Pursuant to Section 149(13) of the Companies Act, 2013, the office of Independent Directors shall not be liable to retirement by rotation at any subsequent Annual General Meetings of the Company.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013, the office of Smt. Anita Vasanth (DIN- 01763255) is liable to retire by rotation.

The Company has taken declaration under 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 from the Independent Directors.

The Company has formulated a Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel and all the Directors and Senior Management Personnel have complied with the Code.

Brief profile of all the directors is given in "Annexure - III"

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

During the year under review, Company has three Committees.

i) Audit Committee

ii) Nomination & Remuneration Committee

iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Composition of the Committees is as follows:

1. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consist of two (2) Non-Executive Independent directors, namely Mr. Kunal Ashok, Chairman and Mr. Hariharan Muthuswamy, member of the Audit Committee and One (1) Promoter and Director, Mr. Bindiganavale Rangavasanth, member of the Audit Committee who is having financial and accounting knowledge. The Company Secretary of the Company, Ms. Ekta Khandelwala cts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee. The constitution of Audit Committee meets with the requirements under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Kuna lAshok Chairman Bindiganavale Rangavasanth Member Hariharan Muthuswamy Member

The Committee periodically discussed the Financial Reporting process, reviewed the Financial Statements, and discussed the quality of the applied accounting principles and significant judgment that affected the Companys Financial Statements. The audit Committee reviewed with adequacy of internal control systems with the management, statutory and internal auditors.

Terms of Reference:

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee include approving and implementing the audit procedures, reviewing financial reporting systems, internal control systems and control procedures and ensuring compliance with the regulatory guidelines under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Powers of the Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee has powers that include the following:

a) To investigate any activity of the Company within its terms of reference

b) To seek information from any employee

c) To obtain outside legal and other professional advice

d) To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

Audit committee meeting:

The Audit Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The Company has conducted 5 meetings during the year dated 31/05/2022, 14/08/2022, 27/08/2022, 12/11/2022 and 15/02/2023.

Attendance of Audit Committee Meeting:

Sr. No. Name of Committee Member No. of Meeting Held Attended 1. Kunal Ashok 5 5 2. Hariharan Muthuswamy 5 5 3. BindiganavaleRangavasanth 5 5

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and remuneration committee is entrusted with the responsibility of finalizing the remuneration of Executive / Whole Time Directors.

Presently, Mr. Hariharan Muthuswamy, Independent Director is Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Mr. Kunal Ashok, Independent Director and Mr. Bindiganavale Rangavasanth, Promoter and director are members of the Committee. The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Hariharan Muthuswamy Chairman Kunal Ashok Member Bindiganavale Rangavasanth Member

The Committee met 1(One) times during the year 2022-2023. The dates on which the Nomination and remuneration committee meetings were held are 14/08/2022. It has complied with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Attendance of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting:

Sr. No. Name of Committee Member No. of Meeting Held Attended 1. Hariharan Muthuswamy 1 1 2. Kunal Ashok 1 1 3. BindiganavaleRangavasanth 1 1

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Companies Act, 2013.

Presently, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising of Shri. Hariharan Muthuswamy, Chairman of the Committee, Shri. Kunal Ashok, Shri Bindiganavale Rangavasanth and Smt. Anita Vasanth. Members of the Committee, inter alia, approve issue of duplicate certificates and oversee and reviews all matters connected with the securities transfers. The Committee also looks into redressal of shareholders complaints like transfer of shares, non-receipts of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends etc. The Committee overseas the performance of the Registrar and Transfer Agents and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services.

Hariharan Muthuswamy Chairman Kunal Ashok Member Bindiganavale Rangavasanth Member Anita Vasanth Member

The Company has designated the below cited e-mail ID of the Grievance Redressal Division / Compliance Officer Ms. Ekta Khandelwala exclusively for the purpose of registering complaints by investors.

E-mail ID - cs@visioncinemas.in

None of the request for transfers, dematerialization and re-materialization was pending for approval as on 31st March, 2023. The Committee met 1 (One) times during the year on 14/08/2022.

Sr. No. Name of Committee Member No. of Meeting Held Attended 1. Hariharan Muthuswamy 1 1 2. Kunal Ashok 1 1 3. Bindiganavale Rangavasanth 1 1 4. Anita Vasanth 1 1

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

There was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of

Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The industrial relations have remained cordial and harmonious during the year.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company for the FY ended 31stMarch, 2022.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

• that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

• that such accounting policies as mentioned in the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

• that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

• that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively

• that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The provisions regarding Corporate Governance as contained in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company is voluntarily following some of the provisions of the said regulations to the extent possible which are contained in the Report of Corporate Governance voluntarily given by the Company attached as "Annexure - IV" forming part of this Directors Report.

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT (RTA)

The Company has appointed M/s Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited as its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA).Any queries relating to transfer or transmission of shares of the Company may be brought to the knowledge of RTA by the Shareholders.

INTERNAL POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in all our business transactions guided by our value system. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"), mandated to formulate and implement certain policies for all listed companies

All such policies which are adopted by the Company are available on the website of the Company. Summary of the same is as follows:

No. Name of Policy Brief description Web link 1 Policy on Related party transactions This policy provides for mechanism on how the Company shall undertake Related party Transactions. https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 2 Prevention of Sexual Harassment This policy describes about what measures the Company takes to protect its Women employees. https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 3 Risk Management Policy This Policy describes how the Company shall face and treat the Risk https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 4 Board Diversity Approach to diversity on the Board of Directors of Vision Cinemas Limited https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 5 Code of Conduct and code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI As required by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 6 Policy on Remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Employees As required under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 7 Policy for Preservation of Documents As required under Regulation 9 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations 8 Whistle Blower Policy As required under Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 https://www.visioncinemas.in/investor-relations

NUMBER OF MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR

The details of all the meetings of board of directors and its committees during the year along with attendance of Directors at the Meetings are given at point no. 2 to 5 of Corporate Governance Report.

EVALUATION OF BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance. The evaluation carried out by the Board is with respect to the Directors available during the Financial Year and therefore, the evaluation done by Board did not include the Independent Directors Evaluation.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

The internal audit covers a wide variety of operational matters and ensures compliance with specific standard with regards to availability and suitability of policies and procedures.

The Company did not have any Internal Auditor during the Financial Year under the review.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company is not statutorily required to form risk management committee. But for voluntary compliance the Company has already developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy for the Company and the Audit Committee of the Company shall evaluate the risk management system regularly.

POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees of the Company are covered under this policy.

During the year 2022-23, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Related party transactions entered during the financial year under review are disclosed in of the Financials Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.These transactions entered were at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Form AOC-2, containing the note on the aforesaid related party transactions is enclosed herewith as Annexure - V.

The Company has formulated a policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and also on dealing with Related Party Transactions.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry in a proactive manner. The details of various familiarization programs provided to the Directors of the Company is available on the Companys website on www.visioncinemas.in.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year, the company has neither given any loans nor guarantees nor provided any security nor made any investment during the year under review.

SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

We are continuously striving to promote better and more effective sustainability policy and practices. In order to ensure transparent communication of our sustainability efforts to all our stakeholders we have made conscious efforts through technology innovation and effective communication and transparency.

The Company, tough not statutorily applicable, undertakes to directly and indirectly support Make in India, Jal Shakti Abhiyan under newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti and resources and Save the Environment initiatives, contributing a bit to the Vision of Honble Prime Minister.

Further, the Company considers CSR as part of its activity and believes that it is imperative for the growth of the country and company. The company is not required to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Board under Section 135(1) of Companies Act, 2013. Also, the disclosures as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The provisions of section 177 (9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 mandate every listed Company to establish vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concern in such manner as may be prescribed. We are pleased to report that your Company has formulated such mechanism. The Company has adopted relevant Whistle Blower Policy and the same is available on the website of the Company on www.visioncinemas.in.The provisions of the said policy provided for adequate safeguards against the victimization of persons who use such mechanism and make provisions for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Any director or employee of the Company, who observes any Unethical Behavior or Improper Practices or

Wrongful conduct and / or financial or non-financial mal practices or non-compliance with legal requirements concerning the Company, is free to report to the specified officer in the mode as provided in the policy.

LISTING FEES

The Equity Shares of your Company are listed and actively traded on the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company has paid Annual Listing fees to the stock exchanges for the Relevant Financial Year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Director express their sincere thanks and wishes to place on record its deep appreciation for the continued support, confidence and co-operation that the company has received from Production Houses, Media, Film Makers, customers, suppliers, investors, bankers, government agencies and other associates. Your Directors also place on record their deep appreciation of the employees for the valued and continuous support at all levels for their services and commitment during the year.