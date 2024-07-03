Vision Cinemas Ltd Summary

Vision Cinemas Limited (Formerly known Vision Technology India Limited), was incorporated in 1992. Company is one of the Oldest Exhibition and Movie Processing Laboratory Companies in southern India having a group presence (through other entities) of approximately 50 years. The Promoters have restructured the Board for two major reasons; to meet regulatory requirements and to mitigate the risk with respect to Business Management, Management Upgradation and to receive expert backing from veteran professionals in the Industry. The Company has also started identifying areas where it can set up multiplexes and F&B store.Presently, the Company engages into the film processing business in India. It has involved into the lab activities, as well as audio rights acquisition, recording, and sales activities. Then, it engaged into the advertisement, screening, and mobile publicity activities. The Company commenced there operations at Bangalore facility in 2013. But in 2016-17, the operations of the Company have been impacted due to the termination of its leasehold premises. It is now relocating operations to a new location in Mysore and have set up a four screen multiplex in Mysore in 2022, which have started there operations.The Company currently have planned to expand its operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Certain parts of Southern India. For precise location identification, it has hired one of the Leading Management Consultancy firms, who shall conduct spot verification and thorough Due Diligence for measuring commercial viability of the locations.