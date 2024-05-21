To the Members of VISTAR AMAR LTD.

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VISTAR AMAR LTD ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report there on.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statement our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statement. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statement, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be in uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in the internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit andAuditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts hence the question of making a provision for any resulting material foreseeable losses does not arise; and;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

i. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023 and based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been enabled from 01/04/2023 all relevant transactions reorded in the software, during the implemented period we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with,

3. With Respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Repost in accordance with the Requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with the requisite approval mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For S A R A & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 120927W

Alok Bairagra Partner Membership No: 105153 Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024 UDIN: 24105153BKDIOJ3147

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the nancials statements of VISTAR AMAR Limited.

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of VISTAR AMAR LTD ("the Company") on the financial statements for the period ended 31st March, 2024. We report that;

i.

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets including intangible assets under development.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical veri cation of its PPE, by which all the PPE are veri ed every year. Management has carried out physical Veri cation of the PPE during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical veri cation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, the company has not revalued its PPE during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii.

a. The inventory has been physically veri ed by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such veri cation is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ve crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, rms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investment, or provided any guarantees or security during the year to the parties covered under section 185 and 186. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not Accordingly, 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are recorded in the books of account and have been disclosed or surrender before the tax authorities as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.

a. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any default in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution or bank or government or dues to debenture holders.

b. The company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c. During the year the company did not raise any term loan. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)c of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised any funds. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised monies by way of Right Issue during the year, therefore clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any private placement or preferential allotment of shares or convertible debenture during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a. According to theinformation and explanations given to us, no material fraud has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. During the year no whistle-blower complaints has been received by the company

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, accordingly company has appointed M/s KTM & Company (Chartered Accountant) as internal auditors.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)c of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. The Group does not have CIC as part of the Group Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been resignation of statutory auditor during the financial year and outgoing auditor has not raised any issues, objections or concerns.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our evaluation, there is no material uncertainty in existence on the evaluation of the ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not subject to obligation under Corporate Social Responsibility, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The accounts are standalone nancials and there has not been any consolidation of the accounts of any other companies with the company hence, the provisions of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For S A R A & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 120927W

Alok Bairagra Partner Membership No: 105153 Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024 UDIN: 24105153BKDIOJ3147

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1(A)(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date, Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VISTAR AMAR LIMITED ("the Company") as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S A R A & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 120927W

Alok Bairagra Partner

Membership No: 105153

Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024

UDIN: 24105153BKDIOJ3147