Vistar Amar Ltd Share Price

124
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:13:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.2
  • Day's High124
  • 52 Wk High241.15
  • Prev. Close122.95
  • Day's Low122
  • 52 Wk Low 106.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E30.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.31
  • EPS3.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.42
  • Div. Yield0
Vistar Amar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

123.2

Prev. Close

122.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

124

Day's Low

122

52 Week's High

241.15

52 Week's Low

106.8

Book Value

81.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.42

P/E

30.97

EPS

3.97

Divi. Yield

0

Vistar Amar Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vistar Amar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vistar Amar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.64%

Non-Promoter- 34.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vistar Amar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.57

9.86

6.69

3.35

Net Worth

16.77

13.06

9.89

6.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.58

21.23

4.47

3.29

yoy growth (%)

67.54

374.27

35.97

1,338.98

Raw materials

-25.89

-15.76

-4.31

-3.1

As % of sales

72.76

74.22

96.32

94.38

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.58

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.99

1.47

0.03

0.01

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.23

0

0

Tax paid

-0.77

-0.38

-0.01

0

Working capital

2.41

-1.76

-0.13

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.54

374.27

35.97

1,338.98

Op profit growth

110.41

4,633.13

123.25

-117.4

EBIT growth

102.35

3,956.09

106.8

-120.01

Net profit growth

104

6,948.65

-12.01

-126.6

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Vistar Amar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vistar Amar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Ram Babulal Panjri

Director

Ramesh Upadhyay

Independent Director

Varsha Sanghai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surendra Jain

Managing Director

Rajesh Babulal Panjri

Independent Director

Jaidip Dilipkumar Simaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vistar Amar Ltd

Summary

Vistar Amar Limited, formerly known as Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited to Vistar Amar Limited on September 23, 2016. The Companys principal activity is trading in fish and fishmeal.The Company changed its nature of business to all kind of foods and milk products which have been approved by the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution on Friday 23rd September, 2016. The Main Objects Clause of the Company, is to carry on business and to act as processors, merchants, traders, commission agents, selling agents, buying agents, contractors, importers, exporters, carriers in all kinds of agricultural, marine, meat, dairy and poultry products whether raw preserved, frozen, dehydrated, canned converted or otherwise, their products, by products, and derivatives whether edible, pharmaceutical, industrial or of any other kind of nature whatsoever including jams jellies, pickles, cider, chutneys, marmalades, vinegars, sausages, ketchups, juices, powders, drinks, squashes, syrups, beverages, gelatins, collagel, essences, ice creams, milk and milk preparations, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, eggs, poultry products, fish meal, fruits, vegetables and all kind of foods.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vistar Amar Ltd share price today?

The Vistar Amar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vistar Amar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vistar Amar Ltd is ₹71.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vistar Amar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vistar Amar Ltd is 30.97 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vistar Amar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vistar Amar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vistar Amar Ltd is ₹106.8 and ₹241.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vistar Amar Ltd?

Vistar Amar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.62%, 3 Years at 24.18%, 1 Year at -38.28%, 6 Month at -26.72%, 3 Month at -17.56% and 1 Month at -6.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vistar Amar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vistar Amar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.35 %

