SectorFMCG
Open₹123.2
Prev. Close₹122.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹124
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹241.15
52 Week's Low₹106.8
Book Value₹81.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.42
P/E30.97
EPS3.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.57
9.86
6.69
3.35
Net Worth
16.77
13.06
9.89
6.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.58
21.23
4.47
3.29
yoy growth (%)
67.54
374.27
35.97
1,338.98
Raw materials
-25.89
-15.76
-4.31
-3.1
As % of sales
72.76
74.22
96.32
94.38
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.58
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.99
1.47
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.23
0
0
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.38
-0.01
0
Working capital
2.41
-1.76
-0.13
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.54
374.27
35.97
1,338.98
Op profit growth
110.41
4,633.13
123.25
-117.4
EBIT growth
102.35
3,956.09
106.8
-120.01
Net profit growth
104
6,948.65
-12.01
-126.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Ram Babulal Panjri
Director
Ramesh Upadhyay
Independent Director
Varsha Sanghai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surendra Jain
Managing Director
Rajesh Babulal Panjri
Independent Director
Jaidip Dilipkumar Simaria
Reports by Vistar Amar Ltd
Summary
Vistar Amar Limited, formerly known as Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited to Vistar Amar Limited on September 23, 2016. The Companys principal activity is trading in fish and fishmeal.The Company changed its nature of business to all kind of foods and milk products which have been approved by the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution on Friday 23rd September, 2016. The Main Objects Clause of the Company, is to carry on business and to act as processors, merchants, traders, commission agents, selling agents, buying agents, contractors, importers, exporters, carriers in all kinds of agricultural, marine, meat, dairy and poultry products whether raw preserved, frozen, dehydrated, canned converted or otherwise, their products, by products, and derivatives whether edible, pharmaceutical, industrial or of any other kind of nature whatsoever including jams jellies, pickles, cider, chutneys, marmalades, vinegars, sausages, ketchups, juices, powders, drinks, squashes, syrups, beverages, gelatins, collagel, essences, ice creams, milk and milk preparations, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, eggs, poultry products, fish meal, fruits, vegetables and all kind of foods.
The Vistar Amar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vistar Amar Ltd is ₹71.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vistar Amar Ltd is 30.97 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vistar Amar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vistar Amar Ltd is ₹106.8 and ₹241.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vistar Amar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.62%, 3 Years at 24.18%, 1 Year at -38.28%, 6 Month at -26.72%, 3 Month at -17.56% and 1 Month at -6.36%.
