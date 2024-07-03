Vistar Amar Ltd Summary

Vistar Amar Limited, formerly known as Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited was incorporated on October 07, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shubhra Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited to Vistar Amar Limited on September 23, 2016. The Companys principal activity is trading in fish and fishmeal.The Company changed its nature of business to all kind of foods and milk products which have been approved by the Members of the Company by way of Special Resolution on Friday 23rd September, 2016. The Main Objects Clause of the Company, is to carry on business and to act as processors, merchants, traders, commission agents, selling agents, buying agents, contractors, importers, exporters, carriers in all kinds of agricultural, marine, meat, dairy and poultry products whether raw preserved, frozen, dehydrated, canned converted or otherwise, their products, by products, and derivatives whether edible, pharmaceutical, industrial or of any other kind of nature whatsoever including jams jellies, pickles, cider, chutneys, marmalades, vinegars, sausages, ketchups, juices, powders, drinks, squashes, syrups, beverages, gelatins, collagel, essences, ice creams, milk and milk preparations, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, eggs, poultry products, fish meal, fruits, vegetables and all kind of foods.