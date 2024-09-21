AGM 20/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 40th AGM through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means on Friday 20th September, 2024 at 03:00 pm (IST) (Meeting started at 03:00 pm (IST) and ended at 03:35 pm (IST)) in the format prescribed under the aforementioned Regulation. The Meeting was held in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. All Resolutions were passed with requisite majority. We are also enclosing the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 20th September, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at the 40th AGM. The above are also being uploaded on the Companys website. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) M/s. S A R A & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 120927W) are re-appointed in the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Friday 20th September, 2024 as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a first term of five years i.e. from the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029 for the Financial Year from 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029. Details with respect to re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company as required under Regulation 30 Read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are annexed herewith. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.vistaramar.com. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)