Vistar Amar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.99
1.47
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.23
0
0
Tax paid
-0.77
-0.38
-0.01
0
Working capital
2.41
-1.76
-0.13
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
4.19
-0.9
-0.11
0.38
Capital expenditure
0.06
3.1
0
0
Free cash flow
4.26
2.19
-0.11
0.38
Equity raised
2.29
0.04
-0.08
-0.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.55
2.23
-0.2
0.29
