|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.58
21.23
4.47
3.29
yoy growth (%)
67.54
374.27
35.97
1,338.98
Raw materials
-25.89
-15.76
-4.31
-3.1
As % of sales
72.76
74.22
96.32
94.38
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.58
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
2.58
2.76
0.49
0.56
Other costs
-5.35
-3.26
-0.1
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.05
15.37
2.41
4.57
Operating profit
3.41
1.62
0.03
0.01
OPM
9.59
7.64
0.76
0.46
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.23
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.09
0
0
Profit before tax
2.99
1.47
0.03
0.01
Taxes
-0.77
-0.38
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.99
-26.12
-51.26
-0.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.21
1.08
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.21
1.08
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
104
6,948.65
-12.01
-126.6
NPM
6.23
5.11
0.34
0.53
