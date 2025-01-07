iifl-logo-icon 1
Vistar Amar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120
(0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:22:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.58

21.23

4.47

3.29

yoy growth (%)

67.54

374.27

35.97

1,338.98

Raw materials

-25.89

-15.76

-4.31

-3.1

As % of sales

72.76

74.22

96.32

94.38

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.58

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

2.58

2.76

0.49

0.56

Other costs

-5.35

-3.26

-0.1

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.05

15.37

2.41

4.57

Operating profit

3.41

1.62

0.03

0.01

OPM

9.59

7.64

0.76

0.46

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.23

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.09

0

0

Profit before tax

2.99

1.47

0.03

0.01

Taxes

-0.77

-0.38

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-25.99

-26.12

-51.26

-0.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.21

1.08

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.21

1.08

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

104

6,948.65

-12.01

-126.6

NPM

6.23

5.11

0.34

0.53

