Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 15 Jan 2025

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vistar Amar Limited (the Company), at its meeting held on Wednesday 15th January, 2025 through video conference, has, interalia, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, approved the proposal(s) to acquire the Amar sterilised fish meal Unit located at Porbandar, Gujarat, owned by Amar Polyfils Private Limited, the Promoter Group of this Company, on a slump sale basis (as defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961) as a going concern for an aggregate lump-sum purchase consideration of Rs. 1550 Lakhs, financed from the Right Issue proceeds, as detailed in the Letter of Offer dated 02nd December, 2024. The details, as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are provided in Annexure A. The Board meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:08 p.m. You are requested to take the same on records.

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 25,60,000 Fully Paid -up Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 117/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 107/- per Right Equity Share) having face value of Rs. 10/- each) (Allotment). Accordingly, pursuant to the Allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 3,20,00,000/- to Rs. 5,76,00,000/- and correspondingly the number of Equity shares from 32,00,000 to 57,60,000 Equity shares. Pursuant to the finalization of the Basis of Allotment of the Rights Issue, in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, BSE Limited, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e. Friday 27th December, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the allotment of 25,60,000 Fully Paid -up Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 117/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 107/- per Right Equity Share) having face value of Rs. 10/- each) (Allotment). Accordingly, pursuant to the Allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 3,20,00,000/- to Rs. 5,76,00,000/- and correspondingly the number of Equity shares from 32,00,000 to 57,60,000 Equity shares. The Board Meeting commenced today at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Various Terms and Conditions in connection with the Right Issue as mentioned in the letter attached. To close with immediate effect closing window until 48 hours after conclusion of Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the Rights Issue of Equity Shares as attached Rights Entitlement Ratio: 4:5 (Four Rights Equity Share for every Five fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 3 Nov 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 amongst the other subject on Agenda. Further as informed earlier vide our letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, commenced at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia had discussed the following: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 04:22 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve changes in following transaction: 1) Issue of [ ] Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. [ ] per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs. 300000000/- (earlier Rs.250000000/- was approved by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 23rd July 2024) to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue). Further in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated Person and their immediate Relative(s) will be closed till 48 hours after the Board Meeting will be held on Monday 09th September 2024. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Monday, 09th September at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia had considered and approved as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 amongst the other subject on Agenda. Further as informed earlier vide our letter dated June 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from July 1 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. Dear Sir, We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Kindly arrange to take the above documents on your record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Dear Sir, Due to technical issue the outcome as uploaded by the Company at BSE Website within half an hour of the Board Meeting was not actually submitted and also the Company was not aware about such technical issue occurred while submission. However, the Company had successfully submitted Financial Results on 12th August, 2024 at 17:14:28. On receipt of email from BSE website, the Company got to know about such error and now again submitting this outcome. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024, commenced at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia discussed as attached. The Board Meeting was commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Equity Shares of the Company on Right basis and other matters incidental or connected therewith in accordance with Regulation 29(1) (d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Further in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated Person and their immediate Relative(s) has already been closed vide letter dated 27th June 2024 to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by the Company and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp. Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 60575, inter-alia had considered and approved : Issue of [*] Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. [*] per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs. 25,00,00,000/- to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights ( Right Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia took the decisions as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 amongst other matters Dear Sir, We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp. Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia took the decisions as attached. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2. To Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board. Kindly arrange to take above information on your records and oblige. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company for the year 2023-2024 was held, pursuant to Regulation 25(3) and 25(4) of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Schedule IV (VII), on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03: 22 p.m at Survey No. 1943, Mangalkunj, Railway Station Road, Opp Balashram, Porbandar, Gujarat - 360575, inter-alia took the following decision: 1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive Director and Non-Executive Directors. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Companys management and the Board. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Vistar Amar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. alteration of Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. alteration of Articles of Association of the Company. 4. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for taking Shareholders approval for above stated matters. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd February, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot-A4 APMC-MAFCO Yard, Sector 18, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703, inter-alia took the decisions as attached. The Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 04:20 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024