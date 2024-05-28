To the Members of VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounng policies and other explanatory informaon.

In our opinion and to the best of our informaon and according to the explanaons given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the informaon required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounng principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auding (SAs) specified under secon 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilies under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements secon of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Instute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilies in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit MaCers:

Insurance on stock, cash and Plant & machinery was inadequate during the year.

Informa4on other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other informaon. The other informaon comprises the informaon included in the Boards report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other informaon and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connecon with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other informaon and, in doing so, consider whether the other informaon is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other informaon, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibili4es of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporng process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objecves are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepcism throughout the audit. We also:

• Idenfy and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecng a material misstatement resulng from fraud is higher than for one resulng from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intenonal omissions, misrepresentaons, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under secon 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operang effecveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounng policies used and the reasonableness of accounng esmates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounng and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or condions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to connue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw aEenon in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or condions may cause the Company to cease to connue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentaon, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transacons and events in a manner that achieves fair presentaon.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other maEers, the planned scope and ming of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we idenfy during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relaonships and other maEers that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-secon (11) of secon 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the maEers specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) Since the Companys turnover as per last audited financial statements is more than Rs.50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs.25 Crores, the Company is not exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations except stated in Note No. 12(a) of Notes to accounts which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. A. The Company has not advanced or loaned or invested funds (either borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries) during the year with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

B. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv)(A) and (iv)(B) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

f. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Shreekant S. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:110177W Date: 28/05/2024 Place: Ahmedabad Shreekant S Shah Partner Membership No.: 038215 UDIN: 24038215BJZZLY1583

"Annexure-A" Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(Referred to in paragraph 14 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report to the members of VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED of even date on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

To the best of our informaon and according to the explanaons provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

A.

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full parculars, including quantave details and situaon of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full parculars of intangible assets.

B. All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verificaon which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noced on such verificaon.

C. No immovable properes held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

D. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

E. No proceedings have been iniated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibion of Benami Property Transacons Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) In respect of its Inventory:

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. It was informed to us that no material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification.

(b) The Company have not been sanconed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year from banks or financial instuons. Hence, requirements of filing monthly/quarterly returns or statements of current assets by the Company with banks or financial instuons and its reconciliaon with the books of account of the Company is not applicable.

3) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other pares. Hence, sub- paragraphs (a) to (f) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) are not applicable.

4) The provisions of Secon 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans to directors including enes in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees and securies given have been complied with by the Company.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of secons 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6) The Central Government has not specified for maintenance of cost records under sub-secon (1) of secon 148 of the Companies Act in respect of the products manufactured / services rendered by the Company.

7) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in deposing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authories. There are no undisputed statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company that have not been deposited on account of any dispute Except for the following:

Sr. No. Nature of Dues Amount Disputed Period to which amount relates Tax Authority Where Dispute is pending 1 Income Tax- 521.15 Lacs 2015-16 ITAT 2 VAT/CST 43.70 Lacs* 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal

8) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transacon not recorded in the books of account during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

9) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

We report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial instuon or other lender or government or any government authority.

The Company has ulised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which the loans have been obtained.

On an overall examinaon of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been ulised for long-term purposes by the Company.

On an overall examinaon of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company is not having subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the queson of taking any funds from any enty or person on account of or to meet the obligaons of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

We report that the Company is not having subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, the queson of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securies held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

10) In our opinion and according to the informaon and explanaons given to us, the Company has issued shares through IPO (Inial Public Offering) of Rs. 7,98,66,000 (Rupees Seven crore Ninety-Eight lakhs Sixty-Six thousand only) each share of Rs. 10 i.e. 15,66,000 shares and raised during the year by the company were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

The Company has not made any preferenal allotment or private placement of shares or converble debentures (fully, parally or oponally converble) during the year.

11) No material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noced or reported during the year.

As no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noced or reported during the year, there is no necessity of filing any report in Form ADT-4 under sub-secon (12) of secon 143 of the Companies Act with the Central Government.

As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) The Company has entered into transacons with related pares in compliance with secons 177 and 188 of the Companies Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounng Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under secon 133 of the Companies Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

14) In Our opinion, The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business:

We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit issued to the company during the year and ll date, in determining the nature, ming and extent of our audit procedure.

15) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transacons with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of secon 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

16) The nature of business and the acvies of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registraon under secon 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance acvies without a valid Cerficate of Registraon (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulaons made by the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore, requirement of fulfilling the criteria of a CIC as well as fulfilment of criteria for an exempted or unregistered CIC are not applicable.

The Company is not part of any Group and hence criteria of the Group having more than one CIC as part of the Group and the number of CICs which are part of the Group are not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignaon of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19) In our opinion and based on our examinaon of the records of the company, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeng its liabilies exisng at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) The Company is not liable to spend or expend or contribute for Corporate Social Responsibility under secon 135 of the Companies Act. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx) of the Order are not applicable.

21) The Company is not having any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company and as such the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure-B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements secon of our report to the Members of VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Paragraph (i) of Sub-sec4on (3) of Sec4on 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjuncon with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essenal components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Instute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilies include the design, implementaon and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operang effecvely for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevenon and detecon of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounng records, and the timely preparaon of reliable financial informaon, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auding, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under secon 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Instute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effecvely in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operang effecveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and tesng and evaluang the design and operang effecveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Repor4ng

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparaon of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounng principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transacons

and disposions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transacons are recorded as necessary to permit prepararon of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounng principies, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizaons of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevenon or mely detecon of unauthorized acquision, use, or disposion of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitat?ons of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitat?ons of internal financial controls over financial reporng, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projecons of any evaluaron of the internal financial controls over financial reporng to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporng may become inadequate because of changes in condions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporng and such internal financial controls over financial reporng were operang effecvely as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporng criteria established by the Company considering the essenal components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporng issued by the Instute of Chartered Accountants of India.