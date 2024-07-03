iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivaa Tradecom Ltd Share Price

38.02
(-5.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.05
  • Day's High38.05
  • 52 Wk High52.5
  • Prev. Close40.35
  • Day's Low38.02
  • 52 Wk Low 22.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.52
  • P/E22.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.43
  • EPS1.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.97
  • Div. Yield0
Vivaa Tradecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

38.05

Prev. Close

40.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.52

Day's High

38.05

Day's Low

38.02

52 Week's High

52.5

52 Week's Low

22.55

Book Value

53.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.97

P/E

22.67

EPS

1.78

Divi. Yield

0

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.11%

Non-Promoter- 69.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.94

2.37

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.1

9.98

11.61

11.16

Net Worth

21.04

12.35

11.63

11.18

Minority Interest

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vivaa Tradecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mitesh Adani

Non Executive Director

Sangitaben Jain

Independent Director

Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi

Independent Director

Narayansinh Chauhan

Additional Director

Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepti Thepadia.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivaa Tradecom Ltd

Summary

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd was originally incorporated as Anantnath Infracon Private Limted dated April 23, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from Anantnath Infracon Private Limted to Vivaa Tradecom Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 06, 2012. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Vivaa Tradecom Limited on December 14, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing and trading of readymade garment products and Denim & Printed cotton cloths.The Company was established in the year 2010 by Viral Mehta and Aesha Mehta and later on, taken over by the existing Promoter, Mitesh Adani in September, 2012. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in the trading of Textile Fabrics and Readymade Garments. In 2013, it had acquired the running manufacturing business of Readymade Garments under Slump Sale Agreement from M/s. Parikh Impex Private Limited along the entire assets and liabilities along with their trained laborer. The Company is directly purchasing readymade garments and cotton and Jeans garments from the market. The major trading activities of the Company is now a day concentrated within Gujarat. In March, 2022, the Company sold the Factory under the Business undertaking as going concern basis, by way of slump sale to Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the Vivaa Tradecom Ltd share price today?

The Vivaa Tradecom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd is ₹14.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd is 22.67 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivaa Tradecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd is ₹22.55 and ₹52.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd?

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.95%, 6 Month at 3.46%, 3 Month at -12.28% and 1 Month at -0.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivaa Tradecom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.89 %

