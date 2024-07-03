Summary

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd was originally incorporated as Anantnath Infracon Private Limted dated April 23, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from Anantnath Infracon Private Limted to Vivaa Tradecom Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 06, 2012. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Vivaa Tradecom Limited on December 14, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing and trading of readymade garment products and Denim & Printed cotton cloths.The Company was established in the year 2010 by Viral Mehta and Aesha Mehta and later on, taken over by the existing Promoter, Mitesh Adani in September, 2012. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in the trading of Textile Fabrics and Readymade Garments. In 2013, it had acquired the running manufacturing business of Readymade Garments under Slump Sale Agreement from M/s. Parikh Impex Private Limited along the entire assets and liabilities along with their trained laborer. The Company is directly purchasing readymade garments and cotton and Jeans garments from the market. The major trading activities of the Company is now a day concentrated within Gujarat. In March, 2022, the Company sold the Factory under the Business undertaking as going concern basis, by way of slump sale to Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. In 2022, the Company ha

