|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Publication of newspaper advertisement of Notice of 14th AGM and E-voting instructions. As attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Alteration of Main Object and Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
