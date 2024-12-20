iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivaa Tradecom Ltd Board Meeting

34.75
(-0.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vivaa Tradecom CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Vivaa Tradecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half-year ended on 30th September 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half-year ended on 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Vivaa Tradecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half-year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
The Company has appointed Mrs. Deepti Thepadia as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 17th October, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Vivaa Tradecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To consider and approve the alteration of the Object Clause of MOA pursuant to expansion of Object of the Company2) To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and/or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue qualified institutions placement or Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis and/or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required 3)To consider and approve the alteration of the Capital Clause of the MOA pursuant to increase in authorised share capital; 4)To convene 14th AGM of the Company and fix the day date time and venue of the meeting; 5)To consider and approve the Directors Report and Notice of 14th AGM for the year ended on 31 March 2024; 6) Any other business with the permission of the Chair As per attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Vivaa Tradecom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 2) the appointment of an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, which commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 17, Pirana Piplej Road, Saijpur (Gopalpur), Piplej, Ahmedabad-382405, Gujarat, India, have transacted the items as provided in the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting. Read less.. Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company have transacted the items as provided in the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting including the Financial Results for Half-year and Year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202410 Feb 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed following persons in its Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2024 commended at 12:00 PM and concluded at 12:15 PM: 1) Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) as an Additional Director (Non-executive, Independent Director) on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10th February, 2024. The term of her appointment as an independent director will be for a period of 5 (five) years, subject to the approval of shareholders. 2) Mrs. Swati Jigar Jain (Mem. No.: A57385) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 10th February, 2024.

Vivaa Tradecom: Related News

No Record Found

