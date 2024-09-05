Vivaa Tradecom Ltd Management Discussions

> INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY OVERVIEW/ INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Indias textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, dang back to several centuries. The industry is extremely varied, with hand-spun and hand-woven textiles sectors at one end of the spectrum, while the capital-intensive sophiscated mills sector on the other end. The decentralised power looms/ hosiery and knifflng sector forms the largest component in the textiles sector. The close linkage of textiles industry to agriculture (for raw materials such as cotton) and the ancient culture and tradions of the country in terms of textiles makes it unique in comparison to other industries in the country. Indias textiles industry has a capacity to produce wide variety of products suitable for different market segments, both within India and across the world. The textiles sector has witnessed a spurt in investment during the last five years.

Exports have been a core feature of Indias texle sector. Exports of both man-made texle and readymade garments have seen a major boost. A major factor behind the robustness of Indias texle industry is its strong producon base with a wide range of fibres and yarns. India is among the top producers of jute and silk, and beyond its natural fibres such as cotton, jute, silk and wool; and synthec, its manmade fibres such as polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic have also created a niche for themselves in the market.

> OPPORTUNITIES

Indian government has come up with a number of export promoon policies for the textiles sector. It has also allowed 100 per cent FDI in the sector under the automac route. The Company is at the growing stage and expanding its business operaons. As part of our commitment to increasing producon capacity, we intend to expand our product basket and export, grow our value added segment, realign our customer base and achieve operaonal excellence.

Despite the aforemenoned growth initiatives, we acknowledge the existence of certain market challenges, including volality in cotton prices and the availability of high-quality cotton crops. We also antic?pate headwinds in downstream segments, such as home textiles, while demand from the apparels segment connues to recover. The domesc and exports texle markets may remain moderate for some more time. Furthermore, we ancipate that changes in trade policies and fluctuaons in foreign exchange rates may impact the prices of imported materials, potenally affecng our competitive posion in the global market.

To maintain a sustainable and resilient business, we have adopted several key principles. These principles include cash conversion, in-depth knowledge of the texle market, supply chain resilience, Value added processes, innovaon, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction. These principles serve as crical enablers that set us apart from our competors and contribute to our ability to sustainably grow and prosper in the future.

> REVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE COMPANY

The Company is connuously trying to accomplish the desired results. Steps have been taken for cost diminuon and manufacturing quality products by various installed machineries of the Company. Various aspects of working condions of workers, health related issues, minimizing risk of accidents at work place etc. are being taken care of by the Company. The Company will achieve more turnovers by various marketing strategies, offering more quality products, etc. in coming years followed by increase in profit margin by way of various cost cufflng techniques and opmum utilization of various resources of the Company.

> THREATS/ RISK, CONCERN AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUECY

The Company has received a legacy of well-established framework of internal Controls of the businesses and operarons. The Company has adequate monitoring procedures and has appointed competent personnel to safeguard its assets, protect loss from unauthorized use or disposiron ensuring reliably authorized, accurately recorded and transparently reported transacrons. Establishment of highly efficient management informaron and reporting systems combined with robust corporate policies form the overall control mechanisms.

The Company conducts its business with integrity, high standards of ethical behavior and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations that govern its business. To supplement the internal control mechanism, the Company appointed external independent internal audit agencies to carry out concurrent internal audit at all its locations for its business. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has started to review the internal control systems on a regular basis to improve their effectiveness besides verifying statutory compliances. The Audit Committee shall meet periodically to discuss findings of the internal auditors along with the remedial actions (i.e. Action Taken Report). The statutory audits are conducted by a well- qualified and experiences audit agencies to ensure that the companys practices are in line with global best practices. A compliance management tool had also been adopted to ensure timely compliance with legal, financial, environmental, labour, governance, safety and other relevant regulations.

Apart from the above, the Company believes that Risk Management and Internal Audit funcons complement each other to form an elaborate risk management system that evaluates the efficacy of the framework relang to risk identificaron and mitigaron. The Company strives to adopt a de-risking strategy in its operations while making growth investments. This involves sefflng up and monitoring risks on a regular basis. The Company shall connue to adopt Risk Management in a well- defined, integrated framework, which promotes awareness of risks and an understanding of the Companys risk tolerances. The management monitors the internal control system, designed to idenfy, assess, monitor and manage risks, associated with the Company. Each risk is provided with different number of control measures depending upon its potenal impact and probability of occurrence. The risk management framework incorporates both financial and non-financial risks.

> HUMAN RESOURCES

In the Company, we are really proud of our "HUMAN RESOURCES". We believe that our employees make a key difference to our business success. Employees are one of our five key stakeholders and needless to menon that managing our human capital has been our key strength and pride. It is our firm belief that nurturing and strengthening the human resource capital is of utmost importance to run the organizaron effecvely and smoothly. Therefore, the HR funcon takes pride in managing the human capital both with warmth and care as a hallmark of a caring organizaron. The Human Capital is managed in a structured manner with key focus areas being Talent Management, Organizaronal capability Development, Employee Engagement and harmonious Industrial Relarons. Good human resource management is vital for the success of any business, therefore, the Company regularly reviews and revisits its various HR policies and pracrces to ensure that we comply with the values of the Company and can be benchmarked against the leaders in the industry. Our HR mission emphasizes on crearng a value driven, high performance learning organizaron in an engaged and digirzed environment so that we are one among the employer of choice.

> DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance with respect to operaronal performance is as under: (Rs. in Lakhs )

Particulars For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Trading 19,840.56 13,401.72 Other Income 6.59 1.10 Total Income 19,847.15 13,402.82 Less: Operarng and Administrarve Expenses 19,742.39 13,341.82 Profit/ (Loss) before Depreciaron, Extraordinary/ Excepronal Items and Taxes 104.76 61.00 Less: Depreciaron and Amorrzaron 10.29 19.32 Less: Extraordinary/Exceponal Items 0 0 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (PBT) 94.47 41.68 Less: Taxes (including deferred tax) 24.38 11.65 Profit/ (Loss) aKer Tax (PAT) 70.09 30.03 Earnings Per Equity Share (Basic and Diluted) 2.25 3.72

During the year under review, the Company has earned Total Income of Rs.19,847.15/- Lakhs as compared to Rs.13,402.82/- Lakhs in the previous year and incurred Expenses of Rs.19,752.68/- Lakhs as compared to Rs.13,361.14/- Lakhs in the previous year.

The Company has earned Profit of Rs.70.09/- Lakhs which is more than double to the profit of the previous year which was Rs.30.03/- Lakhs. The Company has aEained organic growth by virtue of it offering quality and range wide fabrics and garments, catering to internaonal as well as domesc markets.

> KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The details of changes in the Key Financial Raos for the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to the immediately previous Financial Year are provided under the Notes to Accounts to the Standalone Financial Statements and hence, not repeated here for the sake of brevity. However, brief of the same is produced below:

Ra4os 2023-24 2022-23 Current Rao 1.67 1.50 Debt-Equity Rao 1.98 2.99 Debt Service Coverage Rao 0.20 0.22 Return on Equity Rao 0.06 0.25 Trade Receivables Turnover Rao 1.58 2.79 Trade Payables Turnover Rao 5.65 2.48 Net Capital Turnover Rao 9.72 8.51 Net Profit Rao 0.35 0.22 Return on Capital Employed 0.04 0.05

> CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This Management Discussion and Analysis Statement of the Annual Report has been included in adherence to the spirit enunciated in the code of corporate governance approved by the Securies and Exchange Board of India. Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing Companys objecves, projecons, esmates, expectaon may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of applicable securies laws and regulaons. Actual result could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operaon include economic condions affecng demand/supply and price condions in the Government regulaons, tax laws, other rules & regulaon applicable to the Company and other incidental factors. Further, the discussion following herein reflects the percepons on major issues as on date and the opinion expressed here are subject to change without noce. The Company undertakes no obligaons to publicly update or revise any of the opinions of forward looking statements expressed in this report, consequent to new informaon future events, or otherwise. Readers are hence cauoned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are advised to conduct their own invesgaon and analysis of the informaon contained or referred to this statement before taking any acon with regard to specific objecves.

> SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is having only one segment, details and performance of the same are provided hereinabove and in the respective heads of this Annual Report.