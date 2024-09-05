DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present its 14th Annual Report on the business and operaons of Vivaa Tradecom Limited ("the Company") and the Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Trading 19,840.56 13,401.72 Other Income 6.59 1.10 Total Income 19,847.15 13,402.82 Less: Operang and Administrave Expenses 19,742.39 13,341.82 Profit before Depreciaon, Extraordinary/ Exceponal Items and Taxes 104.76 61.00 Less: Depreciaon and Amorzaon 10.29 19.32 Less: Extraordinary/Exceponal Items - - Profit before Tax (PBT) 94.47 41.68 Less: Taxes (including deferred tax) 24.38 11.65 Profit aKer Tax (PAT) 70.09 30.03 Earnings Per Equity Share (Basic and Diluted) 2.25 3.72

HIGHLIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE & STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Company has earned Total Income of Rs.19,847.15/- Lakhs as compared to Rs.13,402.82/- Lakhs in the previous year and incurred Expenses of Rs.19,752.68/- Lakhs as compared to Rs.13,361.14/- Lakhs in the previous year.

The Company has earned Profit of Rs.70.09/- Lakhs which is more than double to the profit of the previous year which was Rs.30.03/- Lakhs. The Company has attained organic growth by virtue of it offering quality and range wide fabrics and garments, catering to internaonal as well as domesc markets.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO) AND LISTING AT THE BSE SME PLATFORM:

We are pleased to inform you that during the year under review, the Company made an Inial Public Offer (IPO) of 15,66,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.51/- per Share (including a Premium of Rs.41/- per Share). With your valuable support and confidence in the Company and its Management, the IPO was subscribed and the and ent?re capital of Rs.3,93,75,000/- was successfully listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited on 12th October, 2023. We have paid the Annual Lisng Fees for the Year 2024-25 to BSE Limited, ensuring our connued lisng and trading.

DIVIDEND:

Keeping in view the financial results and in order to conserve financial resources for the future prospect and growth of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend during the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year, the Board of your Company has not appropriated / transferred any amount to any reserve.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Secron 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. However, as on 31st March, 2024, the Company has loan from a Director and in relaron to this loan, the Company has received a declararon that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year, there is no change in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs.5,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each as on 31st March, 2024.

During the year under review, the Company has issued 15,66,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.51/- per Share (including a Premium of Rs.41/- per Share) by way of Inial Public Offer (IPO) and get the ent?re Paid-up Capital of Rs.3,93,75,000/- listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

DEVIATION OR VARIATION FROM PROCEEDS OR UTILISATION OF FUNDS ROSE FROM PUBIC ISSUE:

In the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company got listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited, and rll date, the Company has ulized funds in the objects as stated in offer document and there were no deviaons or variaons in ulizaon of funds raised from the public. Hence, the explanaron for the variaron in terms of Regularon 32(4) of the SEBI (Lisng Obligaons and Disclosure Requirements) Regulaons, 2015 ("Lisng Regulaons") is not required to be given in this Boards Report.

TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/ UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the Year under review, the Company was not required to transfer the equity shares/unclaimed dividend to Investor Educaron and Protecon Fund (IEPF) pursuant to provisions of Secon 124 and 125 of the Act.

DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

There were no outstanding shares lying in the demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account and therefore, disclosure relarng to the same is not applicable.

SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate, Joint Venture or Holding Company during the year under review.

THE CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the business of the Company during the year under review.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The informaron on conservaron of energy technology absorpron and foreign exchange earnings and outgo srpulated under Secron 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed to this Report as Annexure- A.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, as required under Regularon 34 read with Schedule V to the Lisrng Regularons, forms part of this Report as Annexure-B.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

A statement containing the names and other parrculars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Secron 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneraron of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure-C to this Report.

No employee has received remuneraron in excess of the limits set out in Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneraron of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during FY 2023-24.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPs):

Board of Directors and KMPs:-

Details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) as on 31st March, 2024 are as follows:

DIN Name Designa4on 03279695 Mr. Miteshbhai Jayanrlal Adani Chairman & Managing Director- KMP 01923253 Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain Non-execurve Woman Director 07424417 Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan Non-execurve and Independent Director 10083476 Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia Non-execurve and Independent Director - Mr. Jaikishan Lalchand Sajnani Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- KMP - Mrs. Swar Jigar Jain Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (CS)- KMP

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualificaons, experience, experse including the proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Changes in Board of Directors and KMPs:-

During the Year under review, following changes took place in the Board composion and KMPs:

Name of Directors/ KMP Date of Change Reason Mr. Dineshsingh Umashankarsingh Kshatriya 10/08/2023 Resigned as Non-execurve Director due to his pre- occupancy Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi 20/01/2024 Resigned as Non-execurve Independent Director due to his pre-occupancy Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia$ 10/02/2024 Appointed as Non-execurve Independent Director (Addironal Director) Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain 30/09/2023 Re-appointed as a Director liable to rerre by rotaron, offered for re-appointment Ms. Adir Agrawal 02/02/2024 Resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer due to her personal reasons Mrs. Swar Jigar Jain 10/02/2024 Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

$During the year under review, the Board of Directors at its Meet?ng held on 10th February, 2024 appointed Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) as an Addional Director (Non-execurve Independent) on the Board of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Secons 149, 152 and 161 of the Act to hold office for a term of 5 Years subject to confirmaron in the ensuing Annual General Meeng (AGM). A Noce from a Member in wring proposing her candidature for appointment as an Independent Director has also received.

Re4red by Rota4on:-

Pursuant the provisions of Secron 152 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain (DIN: 01923253), Non-Execuve Director, reres by rotaron at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain (DIN: 01923253) in the ensuing AGM. Declarat?on by the Independent Directors:-

The Company has received declaraons from the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Secon 149(6) of the Act or other applicable provisions, if any, and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year and they have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.

Disclosure by Directors:-

The Directors on the Board have submiEed requisite Disclosure under Secon 184(1) of the Act, declaraon of non- disqualificaon under Secon 164(2) of the Act and Declaraon as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the Year under review, 7 (Seven) Board Meengs were held. The intervening gap between 2 Meengs was not more than 120 days. The details of Meengs and aEendance of each Director at those Meengs during the year are as under:

Sr. No. Date on which Meet?ngs of Board of Directors were held Total Strength of the Board No. of Directors Present 1. 24/04/2023 5 4 2. 27/07/2023 5 3 3. 24/08/2023 4 4 4. 19/09/2023 4 4 5. 09/10/2023 4 4 6. 29/12/2023 4 3 7. 10/02/2024 3 3

A Cendance of Directors at the Board Meet?ngs:-

Sr. No. Name of Directors No. of Meet?ngs Held No. of Meet?ngs ACended 1. Mr. Miteshbhai Jayanlal Adani 7 7 2. Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain 7 7 3. Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan 7 7 4. Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi 6 4 5. Mr. Dineshsingh Umashankarsingh Kshatriya 2 0 6. Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia 0 0

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The following Statutory CommiEees have been constuted by the Board of Directors of the Company:

1. Audit CommiEee

2. Nominaon and Remuneraon CommiEee

3. Stakeholders Relaonship CommiEee

1. Audit Committee:-

The Company has constuted the Audit Committee as per the applicable provisions of the Secon 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meengs of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the applicable provisions of the Lisng Regulaons. The Audit Committee comprises following members:

Name of Directors Designaron in the Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi* Chairman Non-execuve Independent Director Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia# Chairperson Non-execuve Independent Director Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan Member Non-execuve Independent Director Mr. Miteshbhai Jayanlal Adani Member Execuve Director (Managing Director)

*Ceased to be the Chairman of the Committee due to his resignaron w.e.f. 20th January, 2024.

#Inducted as the Chairperson of the Committee in view of her appointment on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10th February, 2024.

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairperson of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeng of our Company to furnish clarificaons to the shareholders in any matter relang to financial statements.

Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee:-

The scope and funcon of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:-

1. The recommendaon for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor, their remuneraron and fixaon of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

2. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effecveness of audit process;

3. Examinaron of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial result before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, parcularly with respect to;

a. Changes, if any, in accounng policies and pracces and reasons for the same,

b. Major accounng entries involving esmates based on the exercise of judgment by management,

c. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings,

d. Compliance with lisng and other legal requirements relang to financial statements,

e. Disclosure of any related party transacons,

f. Modified opinion(s) / Qualificaons in the draft audit report.

4. Approval or any subsequent modificaron of transacons of the Company with related party, subject following condions;

> The Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transacons proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such condions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modificaon(s) or amendment(s) thereof;

> In case of transacon, other than transacons referred to in Secon 188 of Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modificaon(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transacon, it shall make its recommendaons to the Board;

> In case any transacon involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not rafied by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transacon, such transacon shall be voidable at the opon of the Audit Committee;

5. Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / applicaon of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferenal issue, etc.), the statement of funds ulized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus, and making appropriate recommendaons to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Scruny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

7. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal invesgaons by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporng the matter to the board;

8. To review the funconing of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is exisng;

9. Valuaon of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary;

10. Evaluaron of internal financial Controls and risk management systems and reviewing, with the management, performance of internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; and

11. To look into the reasons for substanal defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

12. To monitor the end use of fund invested or given by the Company to Subsidiary Companies;

13. Carrying out any other funcon as assigned by the Board of Directors from t?me to t?me.

Powers of the Audit CommiCee:-

The audit committee shall have the powers, which should include the following:

1. To invest?gate any acvity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek informaon from any employees;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice;

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant experse, if it considers necessary.

5. Call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observaons of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

6. To invest?gate into any matter in relaon to the items specified in sub-secon (4) of Secon 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 or referred to it by the Board and for this purpose shall have power to obtain professional advice from external sources and have full access to informaon contained in the records of the company.

Review of Information by the Audit CommiCee:-

The audit committee shall mandatorily review the following informaon:

1. Statement of significant related party transacons (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relang to internal control weaknesses;

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneraon of the Internal Auditor

5. Quarterly / half yearly statement of deviaon(s), if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulaon 32(1);

6. Annual statement of funds ulized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus.

Meet?ngs and Attendance of the Audit CommiCee:-

Sr. No. Date on which Meet?ngs were held Total Strength of the CommiCee No. of Members Present Meet?ngs ACended by 1. 24/04/2023 3 3 Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi, 2. 24/08/2023 3 3 Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan, and 3. 19/09/2023 3 3 Mr. Miteshbhai Jayanlal Adani

2. Nominat?on and Remunerat?on CommiCee:-

The Company has formed the Nominat?on and Remuneraon Committee as per Secon 178 of the Act read with the Companies (Meengs of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the applicable provisions of the Lisng Regulaons. The Nominat?on and Remuneraon Committee comprises the following members:

Name of Directors Designat?on in the CommiCee Nature of Directorship Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan@ Chairman Non-execuve Independent Director Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia# Chairperson Non-execuve Independent Director Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi* Member Non-execuve Independent Director Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain Member Non-execuve Director

@ Ceased to be the Chairman of the Committee w.e.f. 10th February, 2024.

#Inducted as the Chairperson of the Committee in view of her appointment on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10th February,

2024.

*Ceased to be the Member of the Committee due to his resignatton w.e.f. 20th January, 2024.

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary of the Nominaron and Remuneraron Committee.

Terms of Reference of the Nominaron and Remuneraron CommiCee:-

The scope and funcon of the Nominaron and Remuneraron Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:-

1. Formularon of the criteria for determining qualificaons, posive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relang to the remuneraron of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees;

2. Formularon of criteria for evaluaron of Independent Directors and the Board;

3. Idenrfying persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluaron of every Directors performance. The Company shall disclose the Remuneraron Policy and the evaluaron criteria in its Annual Report;

4. To specify the manner for effecrve evaluaron of performance of Board, its Committees and individual Directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Nominaron and Remuneraron Committee or by an independent external agency and review its implementaron and compliance;

5. To attend to any other responsibility as may be entrusted by the Board within the terms of reference.

Meettngs and ACendance of the Nominaron and Remuneraron CommiCee:-

Sr. No. Date on which Mee4ngs were held Total Strength of the Committee No. of Members Present Meerngs ACended by 1. 24/08/2023 3 3 Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan, Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi and Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain 2. 10/02/2024A 2 2 Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan and Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain

A

In consequent to resignaron of Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi w.e.f. 20January, 2024, office of the Independent Director has become vacated and composiron of the Committee became improper.

However, in terms of the provisions of Secron 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nominaron and Remuneraron Committee is required to idenrfy and recommend to the Board the appointment of a Director. Accordingly, the available Members of the Committee have conducted this meerng and did the necessary compliance of the Secron 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the appointment of Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. The Board in its Meerng held on 10th February, 2024 appointed her as the Chairperson of the Committee, consequently, the composiron of the Committee become proper within the prescribed rme limit under the Act.

Nominaron and Remuneraron Policy:-

The Policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneraron, including criteria for determining qualificarons, posirve attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Secron 178(3) of the Act, adopted by the Committee and available on the website of the Company at https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies . Salient features of the Policy dealing with nominaron and remuneraron are as under:

1. Objecrve and Purpose of the Policy-

The objecrve and purpose of this Policy are:

• To lay down criteria and terms and condirons with regard to idenrfying persons who are qualified to become Directors (Execurve and Non-Execurve) and persons who may be appointed in Senior Management and Key Managerial posirons and to determine their remuneraron.

• To determine remuneraron based on the Companys size and financial posiron and trends and pracrces on remuneraron prevailing in peer companies.

• To carry out evaluaron of the performance of Directors, as well as Key Managerial and Senior Management Personnel.

• To provide them reward linked directly to their effort, performance, dedicaron and achievement relang to the Companys operaons.

• To retain, mot?vate and promote talent and to ensure long term sustainability of talented managerial persons and create compet?t?ve advantage.

2. Applicability-

The Policy is applicable to-

• Directors (Execuve and Non-Execuve)

• Key Managerial Personnel

• Senior Management Personnel

3. General-

This Policy is divided in three parts-

Part - A covers the matters to be dealt with and recommended by the Committee to the Board,

Part - B covers the appointment and nominaon and Part - C covers remuneraon and perquisites etc.

3. Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee:-

The Company has formed the Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee as per Secon 178 of the Act read with the Companies (Meengs of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and in view of the applicable provisions of the Lisng Regulaons. The Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee comprises the following members:

Name of Directors Designat?on in the Committee Nature of Directorship Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain@ Chairperson Non-execuve Director Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia# Chairperson Non-execuve Independent Director Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan Member Non-execuve Independent Director Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi* Member Non-execuve Independent Director

@Ceased to be the Chairperson of the Committee w.e.f. 10th February, 2024.

#Inducted as the Chairperson of the Committee in view of her appointment on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10th February, 2024.

*Ceased to be the Member of the Committee due to his resignaron w.e.f. 20th January, 2024.

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary of the Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee.

Terms of Reference of the Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee:-

This Committee will address all grievances of Shareholders and Investors in compliance of the provisions of Secon 178(5) of the Act and its terms of reference include the following:

1. Redressing of shareholders and investor complaints such as non-receipt of declared dividend, annual report, transfer of Equity Shares;

2. Issue of duplicate cerficates and new cerficates on split/consolidaon/renewal, etc.;

3. Allotment of shares, monitoring and approving transfers, transmissions, dematerializaon, rematerializaon, splifflng and consolidaon of Equity Shares and other securies issued by our Company, including review of cases for refusal of transfer/ transmission of shares and debentures;

4. Reference to statutory and regulatory authories regarding investor grievances;

5. To otherwise ensure proper and t?mely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances;

6. And to do all such acts, things or deeds as may be necessary or incidental to the exercise of the above powers; and

7. Carrying out any other funcon contained in the Lisng Regulaons as and when amended from t?me to t?me.

Meetings and ACendance of the Stakeholders Relat?onship Committee:-

Sr. No. Date on which Meetings were held Total Strength of the Committee No. of Members Present Meetings ACended by 1. 19/09/2023 3 3 Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain, Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan and Mr. Jimitkumar Dilipkumar Sanghvi

SEPARATE MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors of your Company, in a sep?rate meerng held on 27th February, 2024, inter alia, discussed the following:

> Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors of the Company and the Board as a whole;

> Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Execurve Directors and Non- execurve Directors; and

> Assessed the quality, quanrty and rmelines of flow of informaron between the Company, management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonable perform their dures.

All Independent Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting.

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEE AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

In terms of the provisions of Secon 134(3)(p) of the Act read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Nominaon and Remuneraron Committee has carried out the annual evaluaron of Individual Directors of the Company; and the Board of Directors has carried out the annual evaluaron of the performance of the Board and its Committees and Independent Directors. Further, Independent Directors also reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Director and Board as a Whole and performance of the Chairman. The evaluaron sheet for evaluaron of Board, Committees and Directors/Chairman were circulated to the respecrve meerngs of the Board, Nominaron and Remuneraron Committee and Independent Directors Separate Meerng.

The performance of the Board is evaluated based on composiron of the Board, its Committees, performance of dures and obligarons, governance issues etc. The performance of the Committees is evaluated based on adequacy of terms of reference of the Committee, fulfilment of key responsibilires, frequency and effecrveness of meerngs etc. The performance of individual Directors and Chairman was also carried out in terms of adherence to code of conduct, parrciparon in board meerngs, implemenrng corporate governance pracrces etc.

The Independent Directors are evaluated based on their parrciparon and contriburon, commitment, effecrve deployment of knowledge and experrse, effecrve management of relaronship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidenrality and independence of behaviour and judgement.

The Directors Performance Evaluaron Policy is also disclosed on the website of the Company, https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies .

AUDITORS:

1. Statutory Auditors & its Audit Report:-

At the 13th Annual General Meerng ("AGM") of the Company held on 30th September, 2023, M/s. Shreekant S. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 110177W, was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years, to hold office rll the conclusion of the 18th AGM of the Company.

The Notes to the Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not cali for any comments under Section 134 of the Act. The Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report. There were no qualificaons, reservaons, and adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditors in their Report.

Reporting of Fraud by Statutory Auditors:-

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any instance of fraud in respect of the Company, its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Act.

2. Secretarial Auditor & its Report

M/s. RPSS & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Act and Rules made thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 forms part of this Report as Annexure-D.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualificaon, reservaon or adverse remark except Form MGT-7 for FY 2022-23 is cerfied by Practicing Company Secretary even though Company has appointed Company Secretary in whole time employment. The Board of Directors explained that there was a technical issue in digital signature of Company Secretary at the time of submission of Annual Return in Form MGT-7, therefore, to make timely compliances, the company has approached Practicing Company Secretary to sign the same. The Board has taken steps to avoid the discrepancies in future.

3. Internal Auditor

The Board of Directors has appointed M/s. S. Mandawat & Co. (FRN: 118330W) as an Internal Auditor of your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Findings of the Internal Auditor were sasfactory. As per the Report of the Internal Auditor, there exist a proper internal checks and controls in the Company.

4. Cost Auditor

The provisions of Section 148 of the Act and rules thereof are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the appointment of the Cost Auditor is not required.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The parculars of loans, guarantees or investments, if any, made during the Financial Year 2023-24, are disclosed in the notes attached to and forming part of the Financial Statements of the Company, prepared for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATES OF THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DIRECTORS REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecng the financial posion of the Company between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of business. The Company has an Audit Committee headed by the Independent Director, ?nter-alia, to oversee companys financial reporting process, disclosure of financial informaon, and reviewing the performance of statutory and internal auditors with management.

ANNUAL RETURN AS PER SECTION 92(3) OF THE ACT:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 will be available on the Companys website, https://www.vivaatrade.com/financial/annual-return .

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

In compliance with the Act and the Listing Regulaons, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions (RPTs) and manner of dealing with RPTs. The updated Policy can be accessed on the Companys website, https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies .

During the year under review, there were no related party transactions entered into by the Company. Hence, the parculars of contracts or arrangements with related pares referred to in Secon 188(1) of the Act, pursuant to the provisions of Secon of 134(3)(h) of the Act are not enclosed with this Report.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

In order to comply with provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevenon, Prohibion and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a Policy on prevenon, prohibion and redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace. All women employees permanent, temporary or contractual are covered under the above Policy. As per the requirement of the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevenon, Prohibion and Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Company has constuted Internal Complaints Committees as per requirement of this Act which are responsible for redressal of complaints relang to sexual harassment against woman at workplace. The Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies .

During the year under review, there was no incidence/complaint reported under the said Act.

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT & RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors have developed and implemented a robust Risk Management Policy which idenfies the key elements of risks that threatens the existence of the Company. The Audit Committee reviews the Companys financial and risk management policies and steps taken by the Company to mit?gate such risks at regular intervals. The Policy can be accessed on the Companys website, https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies .

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Sect?on 177(10) of the Act and the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulaons. Employees can raise any suspected or actual violaons to the Code of Conduct. Specifically, employees can raise concerns regarding any discriminaon, harassment, victimization, any other unfair pracce being adopted against them or any instances of fraud by or against your Company. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporng issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The Board has approved the Policy for Vigil Mechanism which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.vivaatrade.com/policies-and-codes/#policies

During the year under review, there was no incidence/case reported under the above provisions.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/ PENDING AGAINST THE COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings iniated/ pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the business of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company adheres to the best Corporate Governance pracces and always works in the best interest of its stakeholders. The Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance.

Further, the Company is listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited and as such pursuant to Regularon 15(2) of the SEBI (Lisng Obligaons and Disclosure Requirements) Regulaons, 2015, the Regulaons 17 to 27 (Corporate Governance Provisions) of the Listing Regulaons are not applicable to the Company.

Your Company also undertakes that whenever these regulaons become applicable to our Company at a later date, the Company will comply with the requirements of the above regulaons within the melines prescribed under these regulaons.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There was no material order passed by Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals during the year under review impacng the going concern status and companys operaons in future.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of secon 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria/ limits menoned in the said Secon of the Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARD COMPLIANCE:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by Instute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and approved by the Central Government pursuant to Secon 118 of the Act.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Secon 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, state the following:

a) That in the preparaon of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounng standards have been followed along with proper explanaon relang to material departures, if any;

b) That such accounng policies as menoned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and esmates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounng records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for prevenng and detecng fraud and other irregularies;

d) That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operang effecvely;

f) Those systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operang effecvely.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation to the devoted Services of the workers, staff and the officers who largely contributed to the efficient management of the Company. The Directors place on record their appreciation for the connued support of the shareholders of the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for assistance and cooperaon received from the bankers, vendors and stakeholders, business associates, who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.