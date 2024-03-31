To the Members of M/s. VJTF EDUSERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of VJTF EDUSERVICES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (“the Standalone Financial Statements”).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw Attention to:

(a) Note No. 43 related to uncertainty caused by Novel Corona virus (COVID-19) and pending refund of fees to Students.

(b) Note No. 45 related to sale of its traditional preschool business and ancillary services to Witty Education Private Limited.

(c) Note No. 61 related to Balances outstanding at the end of the year, having not been confirmed and being subject to reconciliation.

(d) Note No. 63 related to non accounting for accrued rent for hostel property, pending receipt of waiver from flat owners.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

9. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

10. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 11. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. 16. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 17. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend was declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Nimesh Mehta & Associates Firm Registration Number: 117425W Chartered Accountants

Nimesh Mehta Partner Membership Number: 102582 UDIN: 24102582BKABXO28503102582BGUKGY5583

Place: Mumbai Date: 18th June, 2024

Referred to in Paragraph 19 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of VJTF Eduservices Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st March 2024

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) There are no intangible assets.

(b) As informed to us, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all assets are verified in a phased manner, over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations received by us, the Company does not own any immovable properties. Therefore, in our opinion, the requirements on reporting under Clause 3 (i) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services, and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned an overdraft limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from a Bank on the basis of security of fixed deposits with them, for which the Company is not required to file Quarterly returns / Statements with Bank.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us the company has made investments and provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified below:

(A) To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associate:

(Rs.in Lacs)

Name of Related Party Nature Aggregate amount the year during Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 VJTF Buildcon Private Limited Investment - 313.70 Happymongo Learning Solutions Private Limited Investment 753.36 753.36 VJTF Infraschool Services (Mumbai) Private Limited upto 19th October, 2023 Loans Given 1095.53 NIL

(B) To other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate:

(Rs.in Lacs)

Name of Related Party Nature Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Hawk Capital Private Limited Loans Given 12,218.87 618.87 Laxmi Leela Buildcon LLP Loans Given 1,806.37 1,806.37 VJTF Infraschool Services (Udaipur) Private Limited Loans Given 4.59 NIL Employees Loans Given 2.10 2.06

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments/receipts of principal and interest thereon are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of unsecured loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated. According to the information and explanation given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(f) The Company has granted unsecured loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as detailed at paragraph (a) above.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in connection with any loan to any party covered under Section 185 of the Act except those mentioned in Note 37 of accompanying financial statements. In respect of loans granted and security cum guarantee given and investments made, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are to be complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly the provisions of clause (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and service tax (GST), cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for TDS of Rs. 0.72 lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows: (Rs in

Name of Statute Nature of Disputed dues Amount under dispute Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income tax 21.95 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Income tax 42.42 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Income tax 100.61 FY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any Lenders, except for minor delays.

(b) As informed to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company has not borrowed any funds to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) As the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, the provisions of clause (x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b)As the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year, the provisions of Clause (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a)Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that neither fraud on the Company nor any fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b)No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As informed by the management, No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi company, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements (Refer Note 37), as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b)The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions covered under Section 192 of the Act with the directors or persons connected with him, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)The Company had applied vide its Letter dated 4th February. 2019 to the Reserve Bank of India for surrender of existing registration number 13.00998 dated 5th September, 1998 for which their confirmation / approval is still awaited (Refer Note no. 62). However, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d)In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that there is material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx. The provisions for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company, hence reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of VJTF EDUSERVICES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 20 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of VJTF Eduservices Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nimesh Mehta & Associates Firm Registration Number: 117425W Chartered Accountants

Nimesh Mehta Partner Membership Number: 102582 UDIN: 24102582BKABXO2850