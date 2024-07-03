iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VJTF Eduservices Ltd Share Price

98.05
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.85
  • Day's High100.6
  • 52 Wk High158.4
  • Prev. Close100.9
  • Day's Low90.85
  • 52 Wk Low 59.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E18.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.27
  • EPS5.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)172.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

VJTF Eduservices Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

90.85

Prev. Close

100.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

100.6

Day's Low

90.85

52 Week's High

158.4

52 Week's Low

59.7

Book Value

50.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

172.57

P/E

18.62

EPS

5.42

Divi. Yield

0

VJTF Eduservices Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

VJTF Eduservices Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

VJTF Eduservices Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.58%

Non-Promoter- 27.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

VJTF Eduservices Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.6

17.6

17.6

17.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.51

-3.48

-3.93

-4.36

Net Worth

78.11

14.12

13.67

13.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5

14.52

16.18

14.24

yoy growth (%)

-65.52

-10.22

13.59

3.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.06

-5.35

-5.48

-5.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.31

-4.11

-0.85

0.79

Depreciation

-2.88

-3.92

-1.19

-1.08

Tax paid

0.34

-0.46

-0.02

0.55

Working capital

-4.24

-12.8

-10.12

22.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.52

-10.22

13.59

3.3

Op profit growth

-160.69

86.91

-164.11

2,101.09

EBIT growth

-114.8

-9.18

-44.36

89.85

Net profit growth

8.5

422.68

-164.81

134.36

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.55

0

7.48

5.01

14.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.55

0

7.48

5.01

14.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

79.77

0.44

5.99

4.08

5.12

View Annually Results

VJTF Eduservices Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VJTF Eduservices Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinay Jain

Whole-time Director

Raina Viany Jain

Independent Director

Vishal Punjabi

Independent Director

Sourabh Jain

Independent Director

Pankaj Aboti

Independent Director

Keshav Gangadhar Kshirsagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VJTF Eduservices Ltd

Summary

VJTF Eduservices Ltd was incorporated on 3rd September 1984 in the name of Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited to Salora Finance Limited & a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on 22nd April 1992. Thereafter, the name got further changed from Salora Finance Limited to Artheon Finance Limited on 30th October 2007. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Artheon Finance Limited to VJTF Eduservices Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation of VJTF (P) Limited into the Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name was issued on 30th March, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is presently promoted by Dr. Vinay Jain and Dr. Raina Jain, eminent educationists from Mumbai widely recognized for their contribution in the Education Sector. The Company is engaged in Education services, Education Infrastructure, Curriculum Development, Trainings, Management of Institutions and Education Audits. Initially, the Company was providing broking and professional consultancy services in India.After the amalgamation of Vinay Jains Training Forum Pvt. Ltd. into the Company, the Company has established itself as an emerging player in the Education Services Segment. The Company provides services to Operational Education Projects at Pawan Baug, Malad (West), Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajasthan; Bhilwara, Rajasthan and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the VJTF Eduservices Ltd share price today?

The VJTF Eduservices Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is ₹172.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is 18.62 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VJTF Eduservices Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹158.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VJTF Eduservices Ltd?

VJTF Eduservices Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.28%, 3 Years at 23.24%, 1 Year at 46.72%, 6 Month at 7.90%, 3 Month at 1.61% and 1 Month at 7.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VJTF Eduservices Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR VJTF Eduservices Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.