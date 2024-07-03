Summary

VJTF Eduservices Ltd was incorporated on 3rd September 1984 in the name of Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited to Salora Finance Limited & a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on 22nd April 1992. Thereafter, the name got further changed from Salora Finance Limited to Artheon Finance Limited on 30th October 2007. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Artheon Finance Limited to VJTF Eduservices Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation of VJTF (P) Limited into the Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name was issued on 30th March, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is presently promoted by Dr. Vinay Jain and Dr. Raina Jain, eminent educationists from Mumbai widely recognized for their contribution in the Education Sector. The Company is engaged in Education services, Education Infrastructure, Curriculum Development, Trainings, Management of Institutions and Education Audits. Initially, the Company was providing broking and professional consultancy services in India.After the amalgamation of Vinay Jains Training Forum Pvt. Ltd. into the Company, the Company has established itself as an emerging player in the Education Services Segment. The Company provides services to Operational Education Projects at Pawan Baug, Malad (West), Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajasthan; Bhilwara, Rajasthan and

