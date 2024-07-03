SectorEducation
Open₹90.85
Prev. Close₹100.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹100.6
Day's Low₹90.85
52 Week's High₹158.4
52 Week's Low₹59.7
Book Value₹50.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)172.57
P/E18.62
EPS5.42
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.51
-3.48
-3.93
-4.36
Net Worth
78.11
14.12
13.67
13.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5
14.52
16.18
14.24
yoy growth (%)
-65.52
-10.22
13.59
3.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.06
-5.35
-5.48
-5.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.31
-4.11
-0.85
0.79
Depreciation
-2.88
-3.92
-1.19
-1.08
Tax paid
0.34
-0.46
-0.02
0.55
Working capital
-4.24
-12.8
-10.12
22.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.52
-10.22
13.59
3.3
Op profit growth
-160.69
86.91
-164.11
2,101.09
EBIT growth
-114.8
-9.18
-44.36
89.85
Net profit growth
8.5
422.68
-164.81
134.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.55
0
7.48
5.01
14.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.55
0
7.48
5.01
14.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.77
0.44
5.99
4.08
5.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinay Jain
Whole-time Director
Raina Viany Jain
Independent Director
Vishal Punjabi
Independent Director
Sourabh Jain
Independent Director
Pankaj Aboti
Independent Director
Keshav Gangadhar Kshirsagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VJTF Eduservices Ltd
Summary
VJTF Eduservices Ltd was incorporated on 3rd September 1984 in the name of Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Hazlitt Leasing & Finance Limited to Salora Finance Limited & a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on 22nd April 1992. Thereafter, the name got further changed from Salora Finance Limited to Artheon Finance Limited on 30th October 2007. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Artheon Finance Limited to VJTF Eduservices Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation of VJTF (P) Limited into the Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name was issued on 30th March, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is presently promoted by Dr. Vinay Jain and Dr. Raina Jain, eminent educationists from Mumbai widely recognized for their contribution in the Education Sector. The Company is engaged in Education services, Education Infrastructure, Curriculum Development, Trainings, Management of Institutions and Education Audits. Initially, the Company was providing broking and professional consultancy services in India.After the amalgamation of Vinay Jains Training Forum Pvt. Ltd. into the Company, the Company has established itself as an emerging player in the Education Services Segment. The Company provides services to Operational Education Projects at Pawan Baug, Malad (West), Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajasthan; Bhilwara, Rajasthan and
Read More
The VJTF Eduservices Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is ₹172.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is 18.62 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VJTF Eduservices Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹158.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VJTF Eduservices Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.28%, 3 Years at 23.24%, 1 Year at 46.72%, 6 Month at 7.90%, 3 Month at 1.61% and 1 Month at 7.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.