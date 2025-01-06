iifl-logo-icon 1
VJTF Eduservices Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.05
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

VJTF Eduservices FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.31

-4.11

-0.85

0.79

Depreciation

-2.88

-3.92

-1.19

-1.08

Tax paid

0.34

-0.46

-0.02

0.55

Working capital

-4.24

-12.8

-10.12

22.16

Other operating items

Operating

-12.09

-21.3

-12.19

22.42

Capital expenditure

-12.54

41.42

2.65

0.75

Free cash flow

-24.63

20.11

-9.54

23.17

Equity raised

1.18

10.26

11.9

9.07

Investing

0

0

-0.04

-0.74

Financing

59.73

45.4

31.37

17.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.28

75.78

33.68

48.76

