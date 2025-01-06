VJTF Eduservices Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.31
-4.11
-0.85
0.79
Depreciation
-2.88
-3.92
-1.19
-1.08
Tax paid
0.34
-0.46
-0.02
0.55
Working capital
-4.24
-12.8
-10.12
22.16
Other operating items
Operating
-12.09
-21.3
-12.19
22.42
Capital expenditure
-12.54
41.42
2.65
0.75
Free cash flow
-24.63
20.11
-9.54
23.17
Equity raised
1.18
10.26
11.9
9.07
Investing
0
0
-0.04
-0.74
Financing
59.73
45.4
31.37
17.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.28
75.78
33.68
48.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.