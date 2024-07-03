VJTF Eduservices Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.22
0
5.2
3.61
11.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
0
5.2
3.61
11.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.93
1.6
4.83
1.85
3.97
Total Income
4.15
1.6
10.03
5.45
15.16
Total Expenditure
0.85
0.06
3.9
3.87
8.91
PBIDT
3.3
1.54
6.13
1.58
6.26
Interest
2.2
0
3.36
3.7
5.3
PBDT
1.1
1.54
2.76
-2.12
0.95
Depreciation
0.04
0
2.09
2.56
2.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.13
0
0.26
0
0.36
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.29
-0.36
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
0.93
1.54
0.11
-4.32
-1.89
Minority Interest After NP
-0.12
0
-0.01
-0.19
0.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.05
1.54
0.12
-4.13
-2.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0.21
1.6
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.84
-0.06
0.12
-4.13
-2.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.51
0.87
0.07
-2.46
-1.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,500
0
117.88
43.76
55.94
PBDTM(%)
500
0
53.07
-58.72
8.48
PATM(%)
422.72
0
2.11
-119.66
-16.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.