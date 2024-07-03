iifl-logo-icon 1
VJTF Eduservices Ltd Nine Monthly Results

105
(5.58%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:29:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.22

0

5.2

3.61

11.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

0

5.2

3.61

11.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.93

1.6

4.83

1.85

3.97

Total Income

4.15

1.6

10.03

5.45

15.16

Total Expenditure

0.85

0.06

3.9

3.87

8.91

PBIDT

3.3

1.54

6.13

1.58

6.26

Interest

2.2

0

3.36

3.7

5.3

PBDT

1.1

1.54

2.76

-2.12

0.95

Depreciation

0.04

0

2.09

2.56

2.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.13

0

0.26

0

0.36

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.29

-0.36

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

0.93

1.54

0.11

-4.32

-1.89

Minority Interest After NP

-0.12

0

-0.01

-0.19

0.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.05

1.54

0.12

-4.13

-2.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0.21

1.6

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.84

-0.06

0.12

-4.13

-2.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.51

0.87

0.07

-2.46

-1.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.6

17.6

17.6

17.6

17.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,500

0

117.88

43.76

55.94

PBDTM(%)

500

0

53.07

-58.72

8.48

PATM(%)

422.72

0

2.11

-119.66

-16.89

VJTF Eduservices: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VJTF Eduservices Ltd

