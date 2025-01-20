Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.52
1.98
-9.34
-30.25
Op profit growth
-160.97
-219.11
-734.04
-93.26
EBIT growth
-111.06
-30.55
23.36
725.75
Net profit growth
13.68
299.97
-147.27
-154.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.35
18.29
-15.66
2.23
EBIT margin
-8.51
26.51
38.93
28.61
Net profit margin
-99.53
-30.18
-7.69
14.76
RoCE
-0.54
6.27
14.25
13.86
RoNW
-3.64
-3.88
-1.35
3.35
RoA
-1.58
-1.78
-0.7
1.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.83
-2.47
0.77
0.61
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.47
-4.72
-1.23
0.75
Book value per share
18.02
20.84
11.19
11.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-19.46
82.59
82.37
P/CEPS
-12.32
-51.37
66.49
P/B
3.05
5.67
4.26
EV/EBIDTA
54.88
19.73
18.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.52
39.59
78.99
-101.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.75
7.91
8.32
3.83
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-101.58
-30.43
-10.18
-17.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.08
-0.55
-1.14
-2.05
Net debt / equity
1.19
1.03
0.95
0.52
Net debt / op. profit
-23.38
14.33
-8.46
30.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-81.15
-36.85
-38.01
-46.68
Other costs
-51.19
-44.85
-77.64
-51.07
