VJTF Eduservices Ltd Key Ratios

83.9
(2.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.52

1.98

-9.34

-30.25

Op profit growth

-160.97

-219.11

-734.04

-93.26

EBIT growth

-111.06

-30.55

23.36

725.75

Net profit growth

13.68

299.97

-147.27

-154.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.35

18.29

-15.66

2.23

EBIT margin

-8.51

26.51

38.93

28.61

Net profit margin

-99.53

-30.18

-7.69

14.76

RoCE

-0.54

6.27

14.25

13.86

RoNW

-3.64

-3.88

-1.35

3.35

RoA

-1.58

-1.78

-0.7

1.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.83

-2.47

0.77

0.61

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.47

-4.72

-1.23

0.75

Book value per share

18.02

20.84

11.19

11.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-19.46

82.59

82.37

P/CEPS

-12.32

-51.37

66.49

P/B

3.05

5.67

4.26

EV/EBIDTA

54.88

19.73

18.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.52

39.59

78.99

-101.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.75

7.91

8.32

3.83

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-101.58

-30.43

-10.18

-17.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.08

-0.55

-1.14

-2.05

Net debt / equity

1.19

1.03

0.95

0.52

Net debt / op. profit

-23.38

14.33

-8.46

30.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-81.15

-36.85

-38.01

-46.68

Other costs

-51.19

-44.85

-77.64

-51.07

