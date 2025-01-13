VJTF Eduservices Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.51
-3.48
-3.93
-4.36
Net Worth
78.11
14.12
13.67
13.24
Minority Interest
Debt
30.25
69
33.51
38.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
9.05
0.42
0.42
Total Liabilities
108.37
92.17
47.6
52.03
Fixed Assets
2.84
34.94
34.7
39.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.49
7.96
7.96
7.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
9.46
0.46
0.46
Networking Capital
9.84
39.36
2.8
3.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.15
0.06
0.38
Debtor Days
27.69
Other Current Assets
45.99
99.95
22.27
29.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-1.5
-1.14
-2.24
Creditor Days
163.22
Other Current Liabilities
-35.86
-59.24
-18.39
-23.85
Cash
29.73
0.45
1.69
0.46
Total Assets
108.38
92.17
47.61
52.02
