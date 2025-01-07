Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5
14.52
16.18
14.24
yoy growth (%)
-65.52
-10.22
13.59
3.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.06
-5.35
-5.48
-5.41
As % of sales
81.16
36.85
33.88
38.01
Other costs
-2.55
-6.51
-9.27
-11.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.08
44.82
57.31
77.57
Operating profit
-1.61
2.66
1.42
-2.22
OPM
-32.24
18.31
8.79
-15.58
Depreciation
-2.88
-3.92
-1.19
-1.08
Interest expense
-4.89
-6.96
-3.98
-4.83
Other income
4.07
4.1
2.9
8.93
Profit before tax
-5.31
-4.11
-0.85
0.79
Taxes
0.34
-0.46
-0.02
0.55
Tax rate
-6.54
11.24
2.43
70.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.96
-4.57
-0.87
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.96
-4.57
-0.87
1.35
yoy growth (%)
8.5
422.68
-164.81
134.36
NPM
-99.19
-31.51
-5.41
9.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.