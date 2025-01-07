iifl-logo-icon 1
VJTF Eduservices Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

96.5
(4.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5

14.52

16.18

14.24

yoy growth (%)

-65.52

-10.22

13.59

3.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.06

-5.35

-5.48

-5.41

As % of sales

81.16

36.85

33.88

38.01

Other costs

-2.55

-6.51

-9.27

-11.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.08

44.82

57.31

77.57

Operating profit

-1.61

2.66

1.42

-2.22

OPM

-32.24

18.31

8.79

-15.58

Depreciation

-2.88

-3.92

-1.19

-1.08

Interest expense

-4.89

-6.96

-3.98

-4.83

Other income

4.07

4.1

2.9

8.93

Profit before tax

-5.31

-4.11

-0.85

0.79

Taxes

0.34

-0.46

-0.02

0.55

Tax rate

-6.54

11.24

2.43

70.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.96

-4.57

-0.87

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.96

-4.57

-0.87

1.35

yoy growth (%)

8.5

422.68

-164.81

134.36

NPM

-99.19

-31.51

-5.41

9.48

