Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year Ended on 30th September 2024 as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and take on record resignation of Company Secretary CS Shruti Sharma (ACS-52723). 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Unaudited Consolidated and standalone result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and Approve Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023- 24. 2. To consider and Approve appointment of M/s. Chhajed & Doshi Chartered Accountants (FRN: 101794W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of Shareholder in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1.Considered and Approved Notice of AGM. 2.Considered and Approved appointment of M/s. Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of Shareholder in the AGM. 3.Considered and approved the Annual Report. 4.Considered and approved that the 39th AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at Ground Floor, Witty International School, Chikoowadi, Borivali West, Mumbai - 400092. 5.Considered and approved the Closure of Register of Members & Share transfer books of the Company from Tuesday 24th September 2024 to Monday 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM of the Company to be held on 30th September 2024. 6.Fixed the Cut-off date Monday 23rd September 2024 to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-Voting and fixed commencement and closing date for E-voting i.e. from Monday 23rd September 2024 at 09:00 AM. to Friday 27th September 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24. 3. To consider and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. R S Rajpurohit & Co. Company Secretary for the FY 2023-24 4. To consider and take on record appointment of Mr. Dhruvkumar Babulal Chaudhary (PAN: BZCPC5640L) as the scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. 5. To consider and approve change of register office of the company within the local limits of city town village. 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Un-audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved and take on record Board Report for the FY 2023-24. 3. Approved and accept Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. R S Rajpurohit & Co., Company Secretaries for the FY 2023-24. 4. Approved and take on record appointment of Mr. Dhruvkumar Babulal Chaudhary (PAN: BZCPC5640L) as scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24. 5. Approved and take record change of registered office of the company within the local limits of city, town, village. 6. M/s. Nimesh Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 117425W), vide its resignation letter dated 14th August, 2024 have resigned from the position of Statutory Auditors, effect from closing of business hours of 14th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for The Adoption And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Year Ended On 31/03/2024 With Other Agenda Described In The Notice The audited financial result for the year ended on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 22 May 2024

VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations the meeting of Board of Directors of VJTF Eduservices Limited will be held on 30th May 2024 at 5:30 PM at the Registered office of the company i.e. Witty International School Pawan Baug Road Malad West Mumbai - 400064 inter alia to transact following business: 1. To consider and take on record the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the standalone and consolidated Related Party Transactions of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 3. To consider and appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To consider and appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial result for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and other matters, has been postpone to 10th June, 2024. The Company shall inform the BSE in due course about new date i.e. 10th June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024