iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup

VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

23.28
(0.00%)
Sep 5, 2024|04:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

VSF PROJECTS LTD PARTLY PAIDUP PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,490.75

46.14,81,083.222,961.340.9730,278.75468.48

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

493.1

78.831,06,179.65217.80.414,064.2737.73

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

59.66

45.4736,246.08141.840.791,254.4115.7

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

169.05

61.8330,71786.630.371,607.1811.88

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,032.2

154.6727,214.9632.150.383,888.25185.78

VSF Projects PP: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.