Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,490.75
|46.1
|4,81,083.22
|2,961.34
|0.97
|30,278.75
|468.48
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
493.1
|78.83
|1,06,179.65
|217.8
|0.41
|4,064.27
|37.73
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
59.66
|45.47
|36,246.08
|141.84
|0.79
|1,254.41
|15.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
169.05
|61.83
|30,717
|86.63
|0.37
|1,607.18
|11.88
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,032.2
|154.67
|27,214.96
|32.15
|0.38
|3,888.25
|185.78
