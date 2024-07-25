Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹23.74
Prev. Close₹23.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹23.74
Day's Low₹23.28
52 Week's High₹28.01
52 Week's Low₹21.95
Book Value₹25
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,490.75
|46.1
|4,81,083.22
|2,961.34
|0.97
|30,278.75
|468.48
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
493.1
|78.83
|1,06,179.65
|217.8
|0.41
|4,064.27
|37.73
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
59.66
|45.47
|36,246.08
|141.84
|0.79
|1,254.41
|15.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
169.05
|61.83
|30,717
|86.63
|0.37
|1,607.18
|11.88
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,032.2
|154.67
|27,214.96
|32.15
|0.38
|3,888.25
|185.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹22.97 Cr. as of 05 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.93 as of 05 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹21.95 and ₹28.01 as of 05 Sep ‘24
VSF Projects Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -16.44% and 1 Month at -4.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.