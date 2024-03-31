To the Members of M/s. VXL Instruments Limited Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial statements of M/s. VXL Instruments Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS Financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, Except for the effects of matters mentioned in the " Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

We draw your attention to the following matters:

I. Carrying value of the Trade receivables of the company as on 31.03.2024 is Rs.9.50 crore, out of which Rs.9.11 crore related to a few overseas receivables and is outstanding for more than 1 year. However, the company has not assessed loss allowance for expected credit loss on these trade receivables. In view of non-existence of any expected credit loss policy in the Company, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments if any, that may be required to the carrying value of these trade receivables and its consequential impact, if any, on the Ind AS Financial Statement.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note No.41.2 of financial statement which states that company has prepared its financial statements on going concern basis. However, the company is continuously incurring losses during previous years and during the current year the company has incurred net loss of Rs.2.56 crore, many of Key managerial persons has left the company after 31.03.2024, these events or conditions together with insignificant turnover/activity indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

a. We draw your attention to "Note No 15 - Other Current Assets" of the Ind AS Financial Statement reported by the company, which includes Goods and Service Tax Input Credit having carrying value of Rs.0.87 crore related erstwhile trading division of the company which is outstanding for more than 2 years, pending for refund or input tax credit adjustment.

b. We draw attention to Note No 23 - Trade Payables reported in the Ind AS financial statement amounting to Rs.4.42 crore is subject to confirmation and reconciliation

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statement is not modified in respect of above matter

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that, Except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section, we have determined that there are no Key Audit Matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Ind AS Financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Such other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow

Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind

AS financial statements ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediary"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Party"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b)above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Place: Bengaluru For YCRJ & Associates Date: 19.06.2024 Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 006927S

Kiran Kumar S Partner M.No: 235252

UDIN: 24235252BKCYBO1940

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

As per the books and records produced before us and as per the information and explanations given to us and based on such audit checks that we considered necessary and appropriate, we confirm that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As per the information and explanation given us, all Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and other Intangible assets have been physically verified by the management in phased manner once in two years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the company and the nature of its assets. As explained to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. As per the information and explanation given us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties held by the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. As per the information and explanation given us the Company has not revalued any of its Property,

Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets).

e. As per the information and explanation given us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. ii. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification. b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv. As per the information provided and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence the provisions of clause 3(iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable. v. As per the information provided and explanation given to us, except for Inter Corporate Deposits, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

vi. We have been informed that maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under are not applicable relating to the operations of the company and hence the requirements of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. As per the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year, except as per below table.

As per the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable are as follows.

Name of the Nature of the Amount Period to which Due Date Statute Dues (Rs.in Lakh) The amount relates Income Tax Act TDS on contract- 194C 0.13 April 2023 to August 2023 07.09.2023 Income Tax Act TDS on Interest- 194 A 0.48 April 2023 to August 2023 07.09.2023 Income Tax Act TDS on Professional charges - 194 J 2.58 April 2023 to August 2023 07.09.2023 Income Tax Act TDS on Rent- 194 I 1.86 April 2023 to August 2023 07.09.2023 Income Tax Act TDS on Salary- 192 23.36 June 2022 to August 2023 07.09.2023

a. As per the information and explanations given to us, the following statutory dues have not been deposited on account of dispute:

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending EPF Act 1952 Employee Provident Fund Damages, 3.37 2001-2004 Commissioner of EPFO CST Act 1956 Interest under appeal Central Sales Tax 59.73 2001-02 to 2004-05 and 2011-12 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 1278.92 2008-09 to 2013-14 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. As per the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961). Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any loans or borrowings from a financial institution, bank, Government or issued any debenture. However, the company has Intercorporate Deposits having outstanding balance of Rs.217.85 lakh as on 31.03.2024. We have not been provided with terms and conditions on which said Intercorporate Deposits was accepted. In view of this we are unable to comment on this clause. x. a. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. As per the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 and also is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year and below are the details of the same.

Financial Year Amount of Cash loss (Rs. In Lakhs) 2022-23 139.34 2023-24 241.27

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. a. As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects, where the

Company has any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year as per the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi. As this report being given on the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

Place: Bengaluru For YCRJ & Associates Date: 19.06.2024 Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 006927S

Kiran Kumar S Partner M. No: 235252

UDIN: 24235252BKCYBO1940

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. VXL Instruments Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Bengaluru For YCRJ & Associates

Date:19.06.2024 Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn No. 006927S

Kiran Kumar S Partner M.No: 235252

UDIN: 24235252BKCYBO1940