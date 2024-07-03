SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹5.17
Prev. Close₹5.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹5.44
Day's Low₹5.17
52 Week's High₹8.15
52 Week's Low₹3.97
Book Value₹0.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.34
13.34
13.34
13.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.64
-9.07
-7.62
-7.56
Net Worth
1.7
4.27
5.72
5.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.66
19.24
45.6
50.27
yoy growth (%)
-60.16
-57.8
-9.28
-19.18
Raw materials
-5.51
-12.94
-42.24
-43.58
As % of sales
71.98
67.26
92.64
86.7
Employee costs
-3.26
-3.56
-2.18
-4.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.23
-0.95
-1.99
-3.26
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.84
-0.28
-0.31
Tax paid
-1.23
0
0
0
Working capital
1.79
8.32
-3.59
-2.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.16
-57.8
-9.28
-19.18
Op profit growth
-849.94
-133.13
-38.86
-70.08
EBIT growth
6,419.56
-95.55
-43.92
-66.53
Net profit growth
136.25
-51.94
-38.79
-57.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
68.54
92.15
109.4
110.5
101.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
68.54
92.15
109.4
110.5
101.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.73
17.46
1.53
1.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
M V Shetty
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shruti Bhuwania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hema Thakur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Jaiswal
Independent Director
Rajeshree Maruti Chougule
Independent Director
Amit Doshi
Whole Time Director
Sushil Kaluram Sakpal
Reports by VXL Instruments Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 28 Feb.86, VXL Instruments Limited became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Presently, it is engaged into manufacture and trading of data processing units and development of software.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 at a premium of Rs 60 to set up an electronic hardware technology park and to expand the production capacity of the existing unit. It set up a subsidiary in the UK, VXL Instruments, UK.,to market its products in the UK and Western Europe, which as a result doubled its Sales Turnover.In 1995-96, the company was appointed as the sole distributor for India by EMC Corporation, US, a company with the largest market share in data storage business. The company has developed a computer terminal incorporating the best features of leading international brands. Other new products in advanced stages of development include LAN terminals, SVGA color monitors, monitors for special applications and networking products. The company also acquired the terminal server technology from Godrej & Boyce.Company has introuduce Thin Clinet Technology first in India and very well accepted in Private & Public enterprises. Company offers various product with various opearting system e.g. Windows NT, WindowsCE, Linux. Vxls EaziTC add-on Card which makes legacy PCs work like latest
The VXL Instruments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VXL Instruments Ltd is ₹7.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VXL Instruments Ltd is 0 and 10.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VXL Instruments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VXL Instruments Ltd is ₹3.97 and ₹8.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
VXL Instruments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.30%, 3 Years at -22.64%, 1 Year at -10.08%, 6 Month at 7.09%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at -4.39%.
