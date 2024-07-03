iifl-logo-icon 1
VXL Instruments Ltd Share Price

5.44
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open5.17
  • Day's High5.44
  • 52 Wk High8.15
  • Prev. Close5.44
  • Day's Low5.17
  • 52 Wk Low 3.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

VXL Instruments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

5.17

Prev. Close

5.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

5.44

Day's Low

5.17

52 Week's High

8.15

52 Week's Low

3.97

Book Value

0.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VXL Instruments Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

VXL Instruments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VXL Instruments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 95.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VXL Instruments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.34

13.34

13.34

13.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.64

-9.07

-7.62

-7.56

Net Worth

1.7

4.27

5.72

5.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.66

19.24

45.6

50.27

yoy growth (%)

-60.16

-57.8

-9.28

-19.18

Raw materials

-5.51

-12.94

-42.24

-43.58

As % of sales

71.98

67.26

92.64

86.7

Employee costs

-3.26

-3.56

-2.18

-4.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.23

-0.95

-1.99

-3.26

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.84

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

-1.23

0

0

0

Working capital

1.79

8.32

-3.59

-2.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.16

-57.8

-9.28

-19.18

Op profit growth

-849.94

-133.13

-38.86

-70.08

EBIT growth

6,419.56

-95.55

-43.92

-66.53

Net profit growth

136.25

-51.94

-38.79

-57.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

68.54

92.15

109.4

110.5

101.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68.54

92.15

109.4

110.5

101.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.73

17.46

1.53

1.61

VXL Instruments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VXL Instruments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

M V Shetty

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shruti Bhuwania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hema Thakur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Jaiswal

Independent Director

Rajeshree Maruti Chougule

Independent Director

Amit Doshi

Whole Time Director

Sushil Kaluram Sakpal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VXL Instruments Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 28 Feb.86, VXL Instruments Limited became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Presently, it is engaged into manufacture and trading of data processing units and development of software.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 at a premium of Rs 60 to set up an electronic hardware technology park and to expand the production capacity of the existing unit. It set up a subsidiary in the UK, VXL Instruments, UK.,to market its products in the UK and Western Europe, which as a result doubled its Sales Turnover.In 1995-96, the company was appointed as the sole distributor for India by EMC Corporation, US, a company with the largest market share in data storage business. The company has developed a computer terminal incorporating the best features of leading international brands. Other new products in advanced stages of development include LAN terminals, SVGA color monitors, monitors for special applications and networking products. The company also acquired the terminal server technology from Godrej & Boyce.Company has introuduce Thin Clinet Technology first in India and very well accepted in Private & Public enterprises. Company offers various product with various opearting system e.g. Windows NT, WindowsCE, Linux. Vxls EaziTC add-on Card which makes legacy PCs work like latest
Company FAQs

What is the VXL Instruments Ltd share price today?

The VXL Instruments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of VXL Instruments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VXL Instruments Ltd is ₹7.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VXL Instruments Ltd is 0 and 10.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VXL Instruments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VXL Instruments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VXL Instruments Ltd is ₹3.97 and ₹8.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VXL Instruments Ltd?

VXL Instruments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.30%, 3 Years at -22.64%, 1 Year at -10.08%, 6 Month at 7.09%, 3 Month at -18.56% and 1 Month at -4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VXL Instruments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VXL Instruments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.72 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 95.22 %

