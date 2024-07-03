VXL Instruments Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 28 Feb.86, VXL Instruments Limited became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Presently, it is engaged into manufacture and trading of data processing units and development of software.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 at a premium of Rs 60 to set up an electronic hardware technology park and to expand the production capacity of the existing unit. It set up a subsidiary in the UK, VXL Instruments, UK.,to market its products in the UK and Western Europe, which as a result doubled its Sales Turnover.In 1995-96, the company was appointed as the sole distributor for India by EMC Corporation, US, a company with the largest market share in data storage business. The company has developed a computer terminal incorporating the best features of leading international brands. Other new products in advanced stages of development include LAN terminals, SVGA color monitors, monitors for special applications and networking products. The company also acquired the terminal server technology from Godrej & Boyce.Company has introuduce Thin Clinet Technology first in India and very well accepted in Private & Public enterprises. Company offers various product with various opearting system e.g. Windows NT, WindowsCE, Linux. Vxls EaziTC add-on Card which makes legacy PCs work like latest PCs and make all Y2K Compliance, company expected that this all product do very well in Market.To capture the overseas market the company has formed Joint Venture Company VXL International FZ LLC in Dubai Free Zone with offices in Dubai Internet city.The company is having same plans for Australia and New Zealand.The company is having plans to develop products for converging IT and Telecom Technologies.The company has also got some new orders from Major Corporates like ITC Ltd and TVS Suzuki Ltd during the year 2000-2001.During the year 2001-02, Company disposed of 12756 shares of fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each in VXL eTech Limited and consequently it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.