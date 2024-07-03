VXL Instruments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2008
|Jun-2008
|Sept-2007
|Jun-2007
Gross Sales
18.39
15.86
26.47
13.34
Excise Duty
0.14
0.14
0.29
0.17
Net Sales
18.25
15.72
26.18
13.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.02
0.02
0.24
Total Income
18.35
15.74
26.2
13.41
Total Expenditure
14
14.35
24.32
14.04
PBIDT
4.35
1.39
1.88
-0.63
Interest
1.97
1.47
1.78
1.4
PBDT
2.38
-0.08
0.1
-2.03
Depreciation
0.25
0.48
0.4
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.9
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.22
-0.56
-0.31
-2.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.22
-0.56
-0.31
-2.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.22
-0.56
-0.31
-2.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.83
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,09,688
0
49,63,764
0
Public Shareholding (%)
74.89
0
74.2
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.83
8.84
7.18
-4.78
PBDTM(%)
13.04
-0.5
0.38
-15.41
PATM(%)
6.68
-3.56
-1.18
-18.45
