iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VXL Instruments Ltd Quarterly Results

5.65
(3.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2008Jun-2008Sept-2007Jun-2007

Gross Sales

18.39

15.86

26.47

13.34

Excise Duty

0.14

0.14

0.29

0.17

Net Sales

18.25

15.72

26.18

13.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.02

0.02

0.24

Total Income

18.35

15.74

26.2

13.41

Total Expenditure

14

14.35

24.32

14.04

PBIDT

4.35

1.39

1.88

-0.63

Interest

1.97

1.47

1.78

1.4

PBDT

2.38

-0.08

0.1

-2.03

Depreciation

0.25

0.48

0.4

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.9

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.22

-0.56

-0.31

-2.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.22

-0.56

-0.31

-2.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.22

-0.56

-0.31

-2.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.83

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,09,688

0

49,63,764

0

Public Shareholding (%)

74.89

0

74.2

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.83

8.84

7.18

-4.78

PBDTM(%)

13.04

-0.5

0.38

-15.41

PATM(%)

6.68

-3.56

-1.18

-18.45

VXL Instruments: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VXL Instruments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.