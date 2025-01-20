Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.62
-15.76
-0.99
8.8
Op profit growth
-1,280.15
-106.49
-418.57
-60.86
EBIT growth
-682.56
-110.56
-337.72
-50.72
Net profit growth
1.05
-174.49
2,771.47
-91.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.6
0.41
-5.39
1.67
EBIT margin
-5.49
0.7
-5.59
2.33
Net profit margin
-6.67
-4.91
5.55
0.19
RoCE
-28.47
3.85
-25.84
8.14
RoNW
-12.27
-8.23
8.47
0.24
RoA
-8.64
-6.75
6.41
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
4.56
0.16
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.67
-3.62
4.2
-0.45
Book value per share
4.66
9.29
11.28
15.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
2.67
84.06
P/CEPS
-3.86
-3.1
2.9
-29.8
P/B
3.04
1.21
1.08
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-6.04
18.4
-3.01
7.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-1,292.85
37.37
-15.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.28
1.36
1.6
36.03
Inventory days
85.36
58.02
58.33
72.36
Creditor days
-119.49
-74.95
-36.43
-47.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.66
-2.54
3.06
-1.1
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.2
0.05
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
-0.4
6.7
-0.13
3.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.09
-69.48
-72.42
-69.44
Employee costs
-10.43
-10.38
-10.33
-8.16
Other costs
-17.07
-19.72
-22.63
-20.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.