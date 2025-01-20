iifl-logo-icon 1
VXL Instruments Ltd Key Ratios

5.3
(4.13%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.62

-15.76

-0.99

8.8

Op profit growth

-1,280.15

-106.49

-418.57

-60.86

EBIT growth

-682.56

-110.56

-337.72

-50.72

Net profit growth

1.05

-174.49

2,771.47

-91.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.6

0.41

-5.39

1.67

EBIT margin

-5.49

0.7

-5.59

2.33

Net profit margin

-6.67

-4.91

5.55

0.19

RoCE

-28.47

3.85

-25.84

8.14

RoNW

-12.27

-8.23

8.47

0.24

RoA

-8.64

-6.75

6.41

0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

4.56

0.16

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.67

-3.62

4.2

-0.45

Book value per share

4.66

9.29

11.28

15.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

2.67

84.06

P/CEPS

-3.86

-3.1

2.9

-29.8

P/B

3.04

1.21

1.08

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-6.04

18.4

-3.01

7.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-1,292.85

37.37

-15.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.28

1.36

1.6

36.03

Inventory days

85.36

58.02

58.33

72.36

Creditor days

-119.49

-74.95

-36.43

-47.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.66

-2.54

3.06

-1.1

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.2

0.05

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

-0.4

6.7

-0.13

3.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.09

-69.48

-72.42

-69.44

Employee costs

-10.43

-10.38

-10.33

-8.16

Other costs

-17.07

-19.72

-22.63

-20.7

