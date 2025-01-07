iifl-logo-icon 1
VXL Instruments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.44
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.66

19.24

45.6

50.27

yoy growth (%)

-60.16

-57.8

-9.28

-19.18

Raw materials

-5.51

-12.94

-42.24

-43.58

As % of sales

71.98

67.26

92.64

86.7

Employee costs

-3.26

-3.56

-2.18

-4.54

As % of sales

42.65

18.53

4.78

9.04

Other costs

-2.09

-2.3

-2.46

-4.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.36

11.96

5.41

8.46

Operating profit

-3.21

0.42

-1.29

-2.11

OPM

-42

2.23

-2.84

-4.21

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.84

-0.28

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.9

-0.69

-0.94

Other income

0.12

0.35

0.28

0.11

Profit before tax

-4.23

-0.95

-1.99

-3.26

Taxes

-1.23

0

0

0

Tax rate

29.17

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.46

-0.95

-1.99

-3.26

Exceptional items

3.19

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.26

-0.96

-1.99

-3.26

yoy growth (%)

136.25

-51.94

-38.79

-57.74

NPM

-29.6

-4.99

-4.38

-6.49

