|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.66
19.24
45.6
50.27
yoy growth (%)
-60.16
-57.8
-9.28
-19.18
Raw materials
-5.51
-12.94
-42.24
-43.58
As % of sales
71.98
67.26
92.64
86.7
Employee costs
-3.26
-3.56
-2.18
-4.54
As % of sales
42.65
18.53
4.78
9.04
Other costs
-2.09
-2.3
-2.46
-4.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.36
11.96
5.41
8.46
Operating profit
-3.21
0.42
-1.29
-2.11
OPM
-42
2.23
-2.84
-4.21
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.84
-0.28
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.9
-0.69
-0.94
Other income
0.12
0.35
0.28
0.11
Profit before tax
-4.23
-0.95
-1.99
-3.26
Taxes
-1.23
0
0
0
Tax rate
29.17
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.46
-0.95
-1.99
-3.26
Exceptional items
3.19
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.26
-0.96
-1.99
-3.26
yoy growth (%)
136.25
-51.94
-38.79
-57.74
NPM
-29.6
-4.99
-4.38
-6.49
