VXL Instruments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.23
-0.95
-1.99
-3.26
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.84
-0.28
-0.31
Tax paid
-1.23
0
0
0
Working capital
1.79
8.32
-3.59
-2.95
Other operating items
Operating
-4.34
6.51
-5.87
-6.53
Capital expenditure
-7.29
-8.96
0.1
0.21
Free cash flow
-11.63
-2.44
-5.76
-6.31
Equity raised
-10.57
-5.7
1.19
7.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.14
10.96
9.86
7.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.06
2.8
5.29
8.86
