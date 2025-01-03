iifl-logo-icon 1
VXL Instruments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.44
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.23

-0.95

-1.99

-3.26

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.84

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

-1.23

0

0

0

Working capital

1.79

8.32

-3.59

-2.95

Other operating items

Operating

-4.34

6.51

-5.87

-6.53

Capital expenditure

-7.29

-8.96

0.1

0.21

Free cash flow

-11.63

-2.44

-5.76

-6.31

Equity raised

-10.57

-5.7

1.19

7.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.14

10.96

9.86

7.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-15.06

2.8

5.29

8.86

