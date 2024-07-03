VXL Instruments Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
Gross Sales
53.18
34.25
62.68
39.81
Excise Duty
0.4
0.28
0.93
0.46
Net Sales
52.79
33.97
61.75
39.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.11
0.93
0.25
Total Income
53
34.09
62.68
39.61
Total Expenditure
54.04
28.35
64.02
38.36
PBIDT
-1.03
5.73
-1.35
1.25
Interest
0
3.44
3.58
3.18
PBDT
-1.04
2.29
-4.94
-1.92
Depreciation
0.57
0.73
0.99
0.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.44
0.89
-3.41
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.08
0.66
-2.53
-2.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.08
0.66
-2.53
-2.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.08
0.66
-2.53
-2.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.99
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
50,09,688
0
49,63,764
Public Shareholding (%)
0
74.88
0
74.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.97
16.89
-2.18
3.17
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-5.85
1.94
-4.11
-6.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.