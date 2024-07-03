iifl-logo-icon 1
VXL Instruments Ltd Half Yearly Results

5.38
(-4.78%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007

Gross Sales

53.18

34.25

62.68

39.81

Excise Duty

0.4

0.28

0.93

0.46

Net Sales

52.79

33.97

61.75

39.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.11

0.93

0.25

Total Income

53

34.09

62.68

39.61

Total Expenditure

54.04

28.35

64.02

38.36

PBIDT

-1.03

5.73

-1.35

1.25

Interest

0

3.44

3.58

3.18

PBDT

-1.04

2.29

-4.94

-1.92

Depreciation

0.57

0.73

0.99

0.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.44

0.89

-3.41

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.08

0.66

-2.53

-2.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.08

0.66

-2.53

-2.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.08

0.66

-2.53

-2.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.99

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

50,09,688

0

49,63,764

Public Shareholding (%)

0

74.88

0

74.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.97

16.89

-2.18

3.17

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-5.85

1.94

-4.11

-6.96

