|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|As per attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results As per attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results For The Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Revised outcome for the First Board Meeting for the Financial year 2024-25 held on 30th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the Third Quarter ended 31.12.2023. Board Meeting Outcome for 4th Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2023-24, Held On 08th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.