VXL Instruments Ltd Board Meeting

VXL Instruments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attached As per attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
As per attached
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results As per attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results For The Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Revised outcome for the First Board Meeting for the Financial year 2024-25 held on 30th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the Third Quarter ended 31.12.2023. Board Meeting Outcome for 4th Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2023-24, Held On 08th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

